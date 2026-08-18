Harlem entrepreneur Robert Nicholson, professionally known as Ariie West, believes the future of social media and music shouldn’t require creators to jump between five different platforms just to reach their audience.

On April 1, 2025, Nicholson began engineering LiveDura independently from his Harlem bedroom. Despite having never built an app before, his vision was considerably bigger than launching another social network. He wanted to create an entire digital ecosystem combining social media, content creation, live broadcasting, music discovery and, most importantly, a direct line between artists and their fans.

Nicholson wasn’t completely new to coding. He previously worked within Meta’s ecosystem and says he received its Genius Coder Award in 2022. That experience became part of the foundation for an ambitious idea: combine elements users recognize from Instagram’s social networking, X’s real-time conversation, TikTok’s short-form discovery, YouTube’s video infrastructure, Kick’s live broadcasting and Spotify’s music experience within a single platform.

But LiveDura’s biggest distinction may be what Nicholson built specifically for independent artists.

Rather than simply placing music alongside social content, LiveDura was designed with an integrated distribution and direct-to-consumer system. Artists can upload and release music, create content around those releases, build their following and sell music directly to listeners from within the same ecosystem. The goal is to give artists another option beyond depending exclusively on traditional streaming models for monetization.

Nicholson quietly engineered the platform while bringing trusted business partner Sean Jones aboard as COO. Sixteen months after development began, LiveDura officially launched on August 8, 2026, with an inaugural New York event highlighting a platform conceived in Harlem and described by its founders as 100 percent Black-owned.

The launch brought together technology, music, fashion and creator culture, with support from Arizona Hard, Red Bull, Geedup, Reebok and TM Labs’ Tyler and Megan Vargas. The event was organized with byAutrumn, Vikyo Agency and LiveDrop LLC.

Music remained at the center of the experience.

LiveDura’s Creators Program showcased artists appearing on its Top 5 LiveDura Radio charts across multiple genres, including rock/pop artist Día; R&B artists Tyler Dumont and Akia; Hip Hop artists Alanny and Meika Quinn; Afrobeats artist Wini Lizbet; EDM artist Leisan; experimental/R&B artist Sirby; Ryahn; and Nicholson himself as Ariie West.

The launch also connected Nicholson’s technology ambitions with an earlier experiment in wearable art.

Three examples from a limited run of 12 Reebok collaboration sneakers dubbed “Plugged” were featured at the event. Designed by Nicholson, the wearable-art concept was created to transmit music through physical plugs connected to a speaker source. Nicholson developed the project in 2024 with support from Reebok Senior Manager of Global PR and Brand Marketing Jason Silva.

For Nicholson, however, LiveDura represents a much larger bet.

Social media has increasingly become inseparable from music discovery. An artist may tease a record on TikTok, promote it through Instagram, upload long-form visuals to YouTube, livestream with fans and ultimately send those same listeners somewhere else to actually stream or purchase the music. LiveDura’s concept is built around eliminating much of that fragmentation.

Instead of asking artists to build separate audiences across numerous platforms, Nicholson wants the creation, conversation, discovery, distribution and transaction to happen under one digital roof.

Whether LiveDura can eventually compete at the scale of the established technology giants remains to be seen. Building the platform is one challenge; attracting and retaining a substantial community of creators and consumers is another.

But for a first-time app developer who started engineering the concept from a Harlem bedroom, Nicholson isn’t exactly thinking small.

LiveDura isn’t simply trying to become another place to post.

It’s betting that the next evolution of the creator economy could be putting the artist, the audience—and the business connecting them—in the same place.