Here we go. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to break records, Marvel Studios is loading up 2028 with three major releases that could shape the MCU’s next era, bringing the X-Men into focus, handing Ryan Gosling the keys to Ghost Rider and sending Wakanda forward with a new Black Panther generation.

Marvel Studios will be releasing 3 films in 2028.



• X-Men – May 5, 2028

• Ghost Rider – July 28, 2028

• Black Panther 3 – December 15, 2028 pic.twitter.com/euHZdljMuh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 17, 2026

First up is Marvel’s untitled X-Men reboot, scheduled for May 5, 2028. Jake Schreier will direct from a screenplay by Lee Sung Jin, Joanna Calo and Michael Lesslie. The initial roster revealed at D23 features Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

Going from watching X-Men to Ghost Rider to Black Panther 3 in 2028 pic.twitter.com/4ZIhxCl0aL — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) August 17, 2026

Adam Driver joins the mutant world as Nathaniel Milbury, better known as Mister Sinister, serving as the film’s primary villain.

Marvel then shifts into supernatural territory on July 28, 2028 with Ghost Rider. Ryan Gosling will play Johnny Blaze in the character’s first standalone MCU movie, with Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy directing and Jonathan Tropper writing.

‘GHOST RIDER’ will officially release on July 28, 2028 in theaters.



Starring Ryan Gosling & directed by Shawn Levy. pic.twitter.com/CWtOw506Pu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 17, 2026

Kevin Feige unveiled the project during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation. Gosling and Levy reportedly developed the concept after working together on Star Wars: Starfighter, building around Gosling’s longstanding interest in playing the Spirit of Vengeance. The movie also gives Marvel a major opportunity to push deeper into the darker supernatural side of its universe.

Four movies in a span of one year pic.twitter.com/Pw2lHGr3ic — MovieHub (@moviehubnow) August 17, 2026

The year closes with Black Panther 3 on December 15, 2028.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct, with David Jonsson stepping in as an older Prince T’Challa II, the son of T’Challa and Nakia. The story will follow the young heir coming of age while navigating his family legacy and an evolving position of power in Wakanda.

Letitia Wright returns as Shuri alongside Winston Duke as M’Baku. Denzel Washington is also joining the cast in a role Coogler specifically created for him.

Three films. Three very different corners of Marvel. From mutants to hellfire to Wakanda, 2028 is shaping up as one of the MCU’s most ambitious theatrical years yet.