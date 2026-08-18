JOOPITER is offering Michael Jordan’s game-worn jersey from Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals, an artifact from the Chicago Bulls legend’s final championship season. The jersey carries an estimated value of $10 million to $15 million, with the sale opening September 15 at 9 a.m. CDT.

Jordan wore the jersey on June 7, 1998, at Chicago’s United Center against the Utah Jazz. With the Finals tied 1–1, Jordan played all but five minutes and recorded 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block as the Bulls delivered a commanding 96–54 victory.

The win gave Chicago momentum as the Bulls pursued their sixth and final NBA championship, cementing the significance of Jordan’s “The Last Dance” season.

According to JOOPITER, only four game-winning jerseys exist from the 1998 Finals, with this example described as the only publicly known white game-winning jersey from the series to surface. The jersey also features the iconic 1998 NBA Finals patch.

The piece is accompanied by a MeiGray photomatching certificate and a letter of provenance from Bill Thoma.