NBA 2K27 Reveals Top 10 Highest-Rated Players

2K has officially unveiled the Top 10 highest-rated players in NBA 2K27, with three stars leading the rankings at 97 OVR.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić each earned a 97 OVR rating. Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson follow at 96 OVR, alongside Miami HEAT forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards comes in at 95 OVR, while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham earns a 94 OVR rating. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant round out the Top 10 at 93 OVR each.

NBA 2K27 has released its official gameplay trailer, giving fans an early look at enhanced graphics, community-driven gameplay improvements, and memorable moments featuring the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars.

The trailer highlights cover athletes Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose, while also featuring LeBron James’ iconic pregame chalk toss in his Philadelphia 76ers uniform, Jalen Brunson’s signature celebration, Paige Bueckers’ playmaking, and Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up for the Miami Heat. Fans also get a glimpse of Caitlin Clark wearing her signature Caitlin 1 sneakers, Derrick Rose’s game-winning buzzer-beater against Cleveland, and Wembanyama’s playoff celebration that landed him on the cover.

2K also announced its first-ever Preseason Breakdown: NBA 2K27 Game Reveal, streaming Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and X. The presentation will showcase gameplay innovations, new features, and updates across all major game modes.

Among the announced additions are a new dynamic Dunk Meter, improved AI defensive positioning, an expanded MyPLAYER Builder featuring 53 badges, the return of Rucker Park, a unified MyTEAM Auction House across select platforms, and updates to MyNBA that reflect modern league rules.

Early Access begins Aug. 28, ahead of the worldwide launch on Sept. 4, 2026.