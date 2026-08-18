adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams are expanding the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish lineup with a new Tan colorway, adding an understated monochromatic look to one of the brand’s most sought-after footwear franchises.
The latest edition maintains the silhouette’s distinctive proportions, combining a flowing midsole inspired by the movement of a jellyfish with an engineered mesh upper and sculptural cage. Signature glow-in-the-dark detailing further reinforces the sneaker’s futuristic character.
The VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish has continued to resonate globally through limited and worldwide releases, with the Tan edition placing renewed emphasis on its recognizable architecture and bold design.
The release also marks another chapter for VIRGINIA, Pharrell Williams’ creative platform where fashion, design, music, and community converge. Through its ongoing partnership with adidas Originals, VIRGINIA continues to reinterpret heritage through curiosity, playfulness, and design innovation.
Retailing for $300 USD, the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish in Tan arrives globally August 22, 2026, through the CONFIRMED app, adidas app, and select retailers worldwide. Signups open August 17, 2026.