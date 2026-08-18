Seal Teams With Fandiem to Give Fans a Backstage Rio Experience While Supporting The Person First

Seal is giving fans a chance to experience his upcoming return to Brazil from a completely different vantage point.

The Grammy-winning singer has teamed with fan-powered fundraising platform Fandiem for a campaign that will send one winner and a guest to Rio de Janeiro to attend his November 26 performance at Qualistage, meet him backstage and watch part of the concert from the side of the stage.

Seal has also taken to his Instagram to share the campaign with his fans as he prepares for his return to Brazil.

The experience includes round-trip travel for two to Rio, a four-night hotel stay, premium tickets on Seal’s guest list, backstage access and exclusive side-stage viewing for several songs. The winner will also receive a Seal-signed setlist from the performance and two merchandise packages.

And because it is Rio, the experience extends well beyond the concert.

The package includes a guided tour of the city featuring Christ the Redeemer, the Selarón Steps, Maracanã Stadium and the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Sebastian, along with a gift card to experience Rio’s local cuisine.

The campaign comes ahead of Seal’s return to Brazil for the first time since 2019. His November 26 Qualistage performance will be followed by a November 28 show at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, with Brazilian artist Seu Jorge joining as a special guest.

The Rio experience comes with a larger purpose.

The Fandiem campaign benefits The Person First, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering youth and young adults to live with purpose and impact. Seal serves on the organization’s board, bringing the artist’s fan community together with a cause centered on helping the next generation develop the tools to navigate challenges, build resilience and lead more purposeful lives.

Fandiem has built its platform around turning fandom into charitable action by giving supporters opportunities to win experiences with artists, athletes, festivals and creators while raising money for nonprofit organizations. For this campaign, donations made through Fandiem go to Our Change Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, which then issues grants to the featured charity.

The model gives Seal fans something far beyond a traditional concert giveaway: the chance to travel to one of the world’s most iconic cities, experience a Seal performance from behind the scenes and support a cause the artist has chosen to personally champion.

For an artist whose career has long been defined by themes of love, connection and the human experience, it is a fitting way to turn the relationship between artist and audience into something with an impact beyond the stage.

The campaign is open through October 30, 2026. Fans can enter and learn more through Fandiem here.