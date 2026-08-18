studioQL partnered with Hennessy to present the inaugural Anchors & Currents, a two-day exhibition and immersive cultural experience held August 14–15 on Martha’s Vineyard, with Fenty Beauty serving as the official beauty partner.

Conceived by studioQL co-founders Mecca Pryor, Morgan Webster Saunders and Taylor Webster, the experience explored legacy, movement and memory through contemporary art, fashion, design, music and curated experiences.

The weekend brought together comedian Dave Chappelle, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Bre-Z, Russell Hornsby, Eric Johnson, D-Nice, Henry Lewis Gates Jr., Wanda and Jacques Webster Sr., and more, creating opportunities for connection and creative exchange among artists, collectors, founders, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders.

The inaugural exhibition featured work from Daveed Baptiste, Ashley Chew, Megan Gabrielle Harris, Akea Brionne, Adrian Armstrong, Kristen White, Kyle Olani Adams, Zoë Carson and Alonzo Adams.

Hennessy introduced its Sound Lounge, pairing handcrafted Hennessy X.O cocktails with vinyl sets from Stonie Blue, Sean Lyles, Dennis Free, Karl Blanchard and MESA.

Fenty Beauty complemented the weekend with curated beauty gifting celebrating individuality and self-expression.

“Anchors & Currents was created as more than an exhibition,” said the founders of studioQL. “It’s the first chapter of a platform designed to celebrate Black artists while creating space for meaningful relationships between collectors, founders, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders. We believe the conversations that begin here have the power to shape what’s next.”