YouTube is about to change one of the most basic measurements on the platform: what actually counts as a view.

Beginning August 24, 2026, YouTube will register a public view the moment a video begins playing, starting with the very first frame. There will be no minimum watch-time requirement. The new standard applies globally across long-form videos, livestreams and podcasts, bringing those formats in line with the first-frame system already used for Shorts.

YouTube will start counting views from the moment a video begins playing on August 24 pic.twitter.com/PGQDGYdTk3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 17, 2026

For creators, the most visible effect could be much larger view counts.

Historically, YouTube’s public-facing numbers were tied to a more restrictive measurement of meaningful playback. Under the new system, someone who starts a video and quickly leaves can still contribute to its public total.

YouTube has announced it will count views from the first frame of a video across all formats, starting on August 24th.



The original view metric will remain under the name "engaged views." pic.twitter.com/J100GL64Qp — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2026

That does not mean YouTube is abandoning deeper engagement data.

The platform will continue tracking “engaged views” and “engaged watch hours” behind the scenes. Those stricter metrics will remain important for monetization and YouTube Partner Program eligibility, meaning creators will not suddenly earn more simply because their public view totals jump.

Older videos will not receive an overnight boost either. YouTube is not retroactively recalculating existing totals. The first-frame system will count new plays beginning once the policy goes live.

The change could have an even bigger impact outside YouTube itself.

Public view counts often play a major role in sponsorship negotiations, advertising conversations and the perception of a creator’s reach. Brands may now have to look beyond the number sitting underneath a video. A creator could show massive exposure publicly while engagement data tells a much different story about how long viewers actually stayed.

That puts “engaged views” in a more valuable position for marketers evaluating campaigns and creators negotiating deals.

YouTube’s move also brings its public measurement closer to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where video starts have long carried more weight in reported view totals.

The result is a cleaner comparison across social platforms, along with a new reality for the creator economy: starting the video and actually watching it are officially becoming two very different numbers.