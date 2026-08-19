A trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 features Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.” as characters discuss the legendary hip-hop group. The unexpected connection adds a distinct musical and cultural element to the latest Call of Duty footage, pairing the franchise’s action with one of Wu-Tang’s most recognizable tracks.

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta begins this week, giving players an early opportunity to experience the upcoming title ahead of its full release.

Beta Weekend 1 kicks off Friday, August 21, for players who have digitally pre-ordered the game on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Beta Weekend 2 begins Friday, August 28, expanding access to players across all supported platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2.

The Beta gives the Call of Duty community an early look at what Modern Warfare 4 has to offer before launch, with players on additional platforms able to join during the second weekend.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has officially been revealed by Infinity Ward, launching October 23, 2026, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and впервые for Nintendo Switch 2.

The campaign centers on a rapidly escalating conflict on the Korean Peninsula. Players step into the role of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier fighting during a North Korean invasion, while Captain Price operates outside official channels in pursuit of a catastrophic global threat.

The story spans locations around the world, including New York, Paris, Mumbai, and war-torn Korea, featuring close-quarters combat, high-speed chases, and SAS raids.

Multiplayer introduces “Ballistic Authority,” a new system designed to deliver more realistic gunplay and fluid movement. The game launches with 12 core maps alongside Kill Block, a dynamic battleground that can shift through more than 500 configurations between rounds.

DMZ also returns as the franchise’s extraction mode, offering evolving combat scenarios for solo players and squads. Additional DMZ details are scheduled to arrive June 7.

Infinity Ward and Beenox also confirmed a renewed focus on PC optimization, emphasizing greater customization, responsiveness, and performance options for players.