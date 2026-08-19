Charlamagne tha God is sounding the alarm on what he sees happening inside the Trump administration, and his latest assessment goes well beyond the usual political criticism.

Charlamagne tha God on the Trump family corruption: “The levels of corruption are unmatched. I don’t think America can recover from this level of corruption. Once people see you can get away with this type of stuff, there’s no going back. If every single person in this… pic.twitter.com/5lyiaGGTxg — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 19, 2026

“The levels of corruption are unmatched. I don’t think America can recover from this level of corruption. Once people see you can get away with this type of stuff, there’s no going back. If every single person in this administration isn’t in jail in the next 5 years, it’s just a wrap for America as a country”

The Breakfast Club host has repeatedly accused President Donald Trump and his administration of operating with what he calls “blatant corruption,” pointing to everything from taxpayer money and election policy to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

One flashpoint is a reported $1.8 billion IRS settlement fund. Charlamagne has described it as a “political reimbursement program” and “blatant corruption,” arguing that it creates an incentive for Trump allies “to do his bidding” while taxpayers ultimately carry the cost.

He has also raised concerns about the 2026 midterms, specifically Trump’s push against mail-in voting and Justice Department efforts involving state voter rolls. Charlamagne characterized those moves as a “blatant effort to rig elections,” framing them as part of a larger strategy to preserve Republican control of Congress.

Then there is Epstein. Charlamagne has questioned missing surveillance footage, the Justice Department’s treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell and Republican resistance to releasing additional files. He has even suggested the controversy could spark a “political coup” within conservative circles seeking to reclaim control of the GOP.

Trump has responded personally, calling Charlamagne a “low IQ individual” and a “racist sleazebag.”

Charlamagne pointed out that race never entered his original criticism. His advice to Trump for generating better headlines was considerably simpler: “simply do a good job” and do right by the American public.

For Charlamagne, the larger concern now is precedent. His argument is that once conduct previously considered politically unthinkable becomes normalized, the consequences could stretch far beyond one administration.