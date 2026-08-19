Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur and media personality Fat Joe celebrated his 56th birthday this weekend with family, friends and A-list guests during a private gathering at Rockefeller Center’s Radio Park in New York City.

The star-studded celebration brought together industry leaders, notable celebrities and professional athletes to honor Fat Joe’s enduring artistic legacy and influence across music and culture.

Guests enjoyed a curated selection of specialty cocktails from D’USSÉ throughout the evening, including Espresso Martinis, Sidecars and Old Fashioneds. The celebration also featured pours of D’USSÉ VSOP, adding a premium touch to the private birthday gathering.

The event provided an intimate setting for Fat Joe to mark another year surrounded by members of his community and longtime friends while celebrating his continued presence across entertainment and culture.