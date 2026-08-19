In Durk’s ongoing murder-for-hire trial, prosecutors filed a trial memorandum Monday claiming Durk rejected an effort to end the conflict months after the August 2022 Los Angeles shooting that killed Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. According to the government, an affiliate of Rondo reached out in December 2022 attempting to “squash” the rivalry. Prosecutors allege Durk responded in a voice message that he wasn’t getting on the phone to settle things because the situation was about his late brother DThang and King Von.

That timing is what makes the government’s argument interesting. Prosecutors appear prepared to use the exchange to support their contention that the alleged conspiracy and Durk’s retaliatory motive extended beyond the Los Angeles shooting. Durk has pleaded not guilty and denies orchestrating the attack.

There’s also a very current courtroom hook: Durk had his final pretrial hearing Tuesday, August 18, where Judge Michael Fitzgerald considered several disputed prosecution exhibits. The judge ruled that an excerpt from a 2021 DJ Akademiks interview featuring 6ix9ine and Wack 100 can be admitted. Earlier, Fitzgerald also allowed prosecutors to use Durk’s “Pissed Me Off” video and portions of its lyrics.

And we’re basically at the courthouse door now: jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday, August 20, with opening statements expected Friday, August 21.