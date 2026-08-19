Foot Locker and NIKE, Inc. have announced The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker, a new retail destination created with Crenshaw leaders to celebrate one of Los Angeles’ most influential neighborhoods. Located at 3222 W Slauson Ave. on Crenshaw Boulevard, the space opens Saturday, August 22.
Developed with Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse, the destination combines retail with community-focused programming, featuring an equipment room, open gym, hyper-local collections, creative workspaces and a resource center.
“The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker reflects our commitment to investing in the communities that have shaped our brand and continue to move sneaker culture forward,” said Brett O’Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker. “Together with NIKE, Inc. and respected voices across Crenshaw, we’re proud to create a destination that honors the neighborhood’s rich legacy while inspiring the next generation through sport, culture, and community.”
Contributors include Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Brand, designer Gavin Mathieu of Supervsn Studios, Crenshaw High School, local vendors, artists and community leaders.
“The family is honored for The Marathon Brand to have the opportunity to partner with NIKE, Inc. for the launch of The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker. This location is extremely important because we were raised in this shopping center,” says Samiel Asghedom, Co-Founder of The Marathon Brand. “The restaurants, the record stores, the supermarkets, everything in the shopping center has played a role in shaping our childhood. Hussle sold mixtapes out of this parking lot and we know he would be proud to be a part of bringing youth initiatives to this unique retail experience.”
The opening will feature a public Community Swap Meet and 3v3 tournament.