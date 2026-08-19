FX has released the official trailer for The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, which follows Snowfall characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles.

Wanda believes West Coast rap can reshape American culture and sets out to assemble a group of talented individuals to help turn that vision into reality. Her journey forces her to navigate the dangerous intersection of music and street politics while working alongside her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith.

She also pursues volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, who is already entangled with law enforcement.

Wanda’s internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl “DG” Grant, portrayed by Brandon Mychal Smith, creates new opportunities while intensifying tensions with Leon. Having vowed to leave the streets behind, Leon focuses on seeking atonement through his free legal clinic.

As ambition, loyalty and survival collide, the characters must determine what they are willing to risk to build something lasting in a world threatening to pull them back in.

The series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes, and produced by FX Productions.