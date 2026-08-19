Today, The Source sends a supreme birthday salute to one of Hip Hop’s most enduring personalities, Joseph Antonio Cartagena, better known to the world as Fat Joe, who celebrates his 56th birthday today. Born August 19, 1970, Joey Crack’s journey from the Forest Houses in the South Bronx to becoming an internationally recognized artist, entrepreneur and cultural ambassador represents more than three decades of Hip Hop history.

Joe’s introduction to the game came through the legendary Diggin’ In The Crates collective alongside Lord Finesse, Diamond D, Showbiz & A.G., O.C., Buckwild and the late Big L. His 1993 debut, Represent, introduced Fat Joe Da Gangsta to the world, with the Diamond D-produced “Flow Joe” establishing the Bronx native as a legitimate force during one of New York Hip Hop’s most competitive eras.

From there, Joe built a catalog that successfully traveled through several generations. Albums including Jealous One’s Envy, Don Cartagena, Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.) and All or Nothing produced everything from hardcore New York records to international hits. “What’s Luv?” featuring Ashanti, “Make It Rain” with Lil Wayne and the Terror Squad smash “Lean Back” showed Joe’s ability to evolve without disconnecting from his Bronx foundation.

His greatest contribution, however, may extend beyond his own records.

As the leader of Terror Squad, Joe helped provide a platform for artists including Remy Ma, Cuban Link, Armageddon and his close friend and protégé, the late Big Pun, whose emergence as the first solo Latino rapper to earn a Platinum album remains one of Hip Hop’s landmark achievements.

At 56, Joe is still finding new ways to contribute to the culture.

Alongside longtime friend Jadakiss, Joe has turned the Joe and Jada podcast into another chapter of his career. Launched in 2025 through iHeartPodcasts and The Volume, the show allows two veteran New York emcees to discuss music, sports and pop culture while, more importantly, preserving stories from Hip Hop history that might otherwise disappear with the people who lived them.

That’s where Joe and Jada has become particularly valuable to the culture. Joe and Kiss aren’t outsiders researching an era—they were there. They’ve shared firsthand memories involving The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Big Pun and Big L while bringing veterans such as Ghostface Killah, Too $hort and other cultural figures into conversations about the history they helped create. Some call him “Cap Joe”, saying that most of the stories are embellished, but like the video clip above, there is no shortage of interesting topics in Fat Joe’s brain.

For Fat Joe, it’s another example of longevity done correctly. He’s gone from D.I.T.C. prospect to Platinum-selling solo artist, Terror Squad general, hitmaker, storyteller and now one of Hip Hop’s elder statesmen without ever losing the personality that made Joey Crack Joey Crack.

More than 30 years after “Flow Joe,” he’s still here, still talking that talk and, most importantly, still adding something to the culture.

From everyone at The Source Magazine, Happy 56th Birthday to the Bronx’s own Fat Joe!

Yesterday’s price is definitely not today’s price.