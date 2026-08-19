Kid Cudi Reflects on ‘Man on the Moon’ Ahead of 17th Anniversary

This week’s episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi, a Wave Original hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kid Cudi, features the rapper reflecting on the creation of his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, ahead of its 17th anniversary.

Cudi recalled how MGMT’s appearance on “Pursuit of Happiness” nearly never happened after the group visited the studio.

“So, MGMT, huge fan of their work. They came out around the time I came out, so we were kind of all bubbling at the same time. I thought it would be cool to bring them into the hip hop space and do something trippy,” Cudi said. After the session became unproductive, he quickly suggested they contribute to the song’s hook, ultimately securing their appearance.

Cudi also discussed his anxiety before releasing the album.

“When I finished this album, I remember two days before it came out, I couldn’t sleep those two days. I was super nervous,” he recalled.

After the album debuted, Cudi said the response brought relief and validation following years of anticipation.

“I did not fail. I brought that shit home,” Cudi said. “It was a Cinderella story.”

The episode offers insight into the uncertainty surrounding Cudi’s unconventional debut and the moments that helped shape its creation.