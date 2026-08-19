The Philadelphia 76ers’ blockbuster offseason is officially moving from the transaction wire to the basketball court.

LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey linked up Wednesday morning for a workout at First Place Sports in Los Angeles, giving Sixers fans an early glimpse of three stars who will soon share the floor in Philadelphia. Trainer Chris Johnson put the group through drills, with photos from the session capturing plenty of smiles and conversation under the hoop.

Check out these dope images from inside the workout posted @ChrisJHoops.

It is the first public look at LeBron training alongside Brown and Maxey since Philadelphia detonated expectations around the league with its massive summer makeover.

James signed with the Sixers in July and will enter a league-record 24th NBA season wearing a Philadelphia uniform. Brown arrived through a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, giving the Sixers another proven two-way star alongside Maxey and former MVP Joel Embiid.

Jaylen Brown joined LeBron & Tyrese Maxey's early morning workout 🔥



This trio is gonna be fun next season 👀 (via @ChrisJHoops, bigbmedia/IG) pic.twitter.com/s6SvyTPs1j — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 19, 2026

The result is a roster that suddenly looks like something built in a video game.

Philadelphia can put James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey on the floor together while working highly touted V.J. Edgecombe into a rotation loaded with scoring, playmaking and versatility. Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker are also among the returning pieces providing frontcourt depth.

The transformation follows major changes upstairs, with Bob Myers and general manager Mike Gansey overseeing an aggressive offseason while navigating the NBA’s restrictive luxury tax apron rules.

Even the building has a new identity. The former Wells Fargo Center is now Xfinity Mobile Arena as Philadelphia prepares for one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

Wednesday’s Los Angeles workout was only August basketball, so nobody is hanging a banner over gym photos. What makes the session notable is what it represents.

For months, Philadelphia’s new roster existed as names attached to transactions. Now James, Brown and Maxey are already putting in work together.

The Sixers’ new era has officially made it onto the court.