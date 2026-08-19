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Entrepreneur and hip-hop icon Percy “Master P” Miller is looking to take Rap Snacks public, setting his sights on an initial public offering (IPO) designed to create sustainable pathways for Black wealth creation.

Partnering with Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay, Miller aims to transform the culturally iconic food brand into a publicly traded powerhouse—giving the community a direct stake in a business built on hip-hop culture.

Transforming Cultural Equity into Ownership

For decades, hip-hop artists and urban culture have driven billions in consumer spending across global brands, often without receiving long-term equity or ownership in return. Rap Snacks, founded in 1994, flipped that dynamic by featuring prominent hip-hop artists on its packaging and sharing revenue with the creators who fuel the culture.

Taking the company public marks the next logical step in Miller’s lifelong mission to move from consumer to owner.

“We’ve been creating wealth for other corporations for decades. It’s time we create generational wealth for our own people by owning the brands we support.” — Percy “Master P” Miller

The Blueprint for an IPO

The strategy behind taking Rap Snacks public centers on consumer ownership, financial literacy, and scaling distribution:

Democratizing Stock Ownership: By listing the company publicly, Rap Snacks aims to allow everyday consumers and hip-hop fans to purchase shares, turning brand loyalty into financial equity.

By listing the company publicly, Rap Snacks aims to allow everyday consumers and hip-hop fans to purchase shares, turning brand loyalty into financial equity. Expanding Distribution Channels: The capital raised through an IPO will fund expanded manufacturing, broader retail distribution in major grocery chains, and global export initiatives.

The capital raised through an IPO will fund expanded manufacturing, broader retail distribution in major grocery chains, and global export initiatives. Promoting Financial Literacy: Miller plans to pair the financial rollout with educational campaigns emphasizing stock market participation and long-term investing within minority communities.

A Legacy of Independence

Master P’s push into public markets builds on his history as a pioneer of independent music distribution. In the late 1990s, his No Limit Records secured a legendary 85/15 distribution deal with Priority Records, allowing him to retain ownership of his master recordings and build a multi-million-dollar empire spanning music, real estate, and consumer goods.

By taking Rap Snacks to Wall Street, Miller and Lindsay are aiming to construct a repeatable template for Black-owned enterprises looking to scale globally while keeping ownership rooted in the community.