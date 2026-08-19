A sweeping cocaine trafficking case tied to fraternity houses near Penn State University has led to charges against 14 people, including 13 current or former students and one parent, after prosecutors say an organized network moved kilos of cocaine into State College for distribution.

🚨TRENDING: Penn State students have created new shirts for their iconic "White Out" football game this year.



The shirts feature alleged Penn State cocaine kingpin, “Pablo Pledgescobar.” pic.twitter.com/f5L8Pz2RP6 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) August 19, 2026

Penn State frat cocaine ring busted thanks to absolutely obvious mistake https://t.co/4MI1r3E9UJ pic.twitter.com/E3ZBPCAk8b — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2026

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said the alleged operation ran through 2023 and 2024, with cocaine sourced from New York and Philadelphia and sold largely within the Penn State student community.

JUST IN: It’s been revealed that the Penn State frat cocaine operation unraveled after a dealer used a Venmo account bearing his own full name. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 19, 2026

The case centers on off-campus houses connected to Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon, where prosecutors say the operation went far beyond casual dealing.

50 Cent reveals he’s making a show about the Penn State cocaine kingpin known as “Pablo Pledgescobar” and the fraternity scandal pic.twitter.com/cBV7RtmK0U — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 19, 2026

Authorities allege fraternity pledges were forced to cut, weigh and package cocaine as part of the process, bringing hazing and initiation practices into what investigators describe as a coordinated trafficking structure.

JUST IN: 13 Penn State fraternity brothers charged with running a major cocaine trafficking ring, with some pledges allegedly forced to cut & package cocaine as part of their “indoctrination” into the frats. pic.twitter.com/QDXtjgNjhL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 17, 2026

Investigators also say Snapchat, Venmo and Cash App were used to arrange purchases and move money, with some individual transactions allegedly reaching between $30,000 and $50,000. Distribution then spread through fraternity networks, acquaintances, parties and social gatherings.

Former Penn State student Agostino Abbatiello surrendered Tuesday and was denied bail on felony charges that include possession with intent to deliver cocaine and conspiracy. Eight other student-aged defendants face misdemeanor charges, primarily related to drug possession.

Penn State said it was “horrified” by the allegations and placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension while the investigation continues. Sigma Chi was already unrecognized by the university and operating independently, meaning Penn State did not have the same disciplinary authority over that chapter.

The fraternities have also taken action.

Delta Upsilon International said every member connected to the allegations has either been expelled, suspended or resigned. Sigma Chi International suspended its Penn State chapter along with three members named in the investigation.

The scale of the allegations is what makes the case especially striking. Prosecutors are describing a system that allegedly connected bulk cocaine purchases, fraternity culture, digital payments and student distribution into one functioning operation.

What may have looked from the outside like another college party scene is now the subject of felony trafficking charges and a much larger examination of how deeply the alleged network became embedded around campus life.