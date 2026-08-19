Angie Nixon was not supposed to be the name coming out of Florida’s Democratic Senate primary with the nomination. That changed Tuesday night.

Angie Nixon: “Do I believe in abolishing prisons? No, but I believe in getting rid of for-profit prisons because I understand they love to not educate our children and funnel them into the school-to-prison pipeline. These corporations just want cheap labor. They are the ones we… pic.twitter.com/J3GQ1hUx7I — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 19, 2026

The Jacksonville state representative and longtime community organizer defeated Alex Vindman, the nationally known former Army lieutenant colonel and Trump impeachment witness, despite entering the race with a fraction of his campaign money. Vindman raised more than $16 million while Nixon’s total remained below $1 million, making her victory one of the more striking Democratic primary upsets of the 2026 cycle.

Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon, who astonished pollsters to win the Democratic nomination for US Senate, just gave an incredible interview:



"I've unseated incumbents before.I've been outspent 5 to 1 and I did that while I was nine months pregnant with COVID.



Y'all, I'm not… pic.twitter.com/sGB2y977aN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 19, 2026

Nixon has represented Jacksonville in the Florida House since 2020 and built her political identity around organizing, economic issues and progressive causes. A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, she has backed Medicare for All, expanded social programs and policies aimed at working-class Floridians.

That DSA affiliation immediately became part of the conversation after her victory.

Appearing on Morning Joe, Nixon was pressed about positions associated with the organization, including abolishing prisons. She clarified that her own position centers on ending for-profit prisons, arguing that private incarceration creates financial incentives around imprisonment, cheap labor and the school-to-prison pipeline. She did not advocate eliminating prisons altogether.

The distinction matters because private prisons represent only a portion of America’s incarcerated population. Groups including the Prison Policy Initiative have long argued that the larger machinery of mass incarceration exists predominantly inside publicly operated jails and prisons. Nixon’s answer placed her focus specifically on corporations generating revenue from incarceration rather than removing imprisonment from the criminal justice system.

Now comes the considerably larger test.

Nixon advances to November against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in a Florida electorate that has moved sharply toward the GOP in recent election cycles. Her primary victory already delivered its own political message. Money, national recognition and assumptions about electability were not enough to overcome a grassroots candidate whose voters appeared more interested in ideological clarity.

Whether that formula can scale statewide will define the next chapter of one of 2026’s most unexpected Senate campaigns.