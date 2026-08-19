Tupac Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, is speaking out after a reported gunfire incident near the Las Vegas courthouse where Duane “Keefe D” Davis is standing trial in connection with Tupac’s murder.

Sekyiwa later released a statement on behalf of the Shakur family, stressing that the incident had nothing to do with Tupac or the ongoing trial. She also called on media outlets to continue covering the case responsibly and accurately as the family seeks justice for Tupac’s life and legacy.

The statement followed a police response Tuesday around 1 p.m. to the 500 block of Casino Center Boulevard after dispatchers received reports of shots fired inside a nearby Starbucks, according to KLAS. Officers reportedly found no victim.

The incident occurred just blocks from the courthouse and around the same time members of Tupac’s family were away from the building for lunch.

While the reported gunfire drew attention because of its proximity to the trial, Sekyiwa’s statement emphasized that there was no connection between the incident and the proceedings surrounding her brother’s death.

You can see the full statement below.