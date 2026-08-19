The San Diego Padres organization is dealing with an unusual situation away from the diamond after minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela was detained by federal immigration authorities while returning home from a work-related trip to Texas.

Pirela, a 34-year-old Venezuelan national and former professional catcher, was taken into custody early Sunday at El Paso International Airport. He had been in El Paso working with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and was traveling back to Arizona, where he lives with his wife and two young daughters. Federal records show he is being held at the El Paso Processing Center.

“We recently became aware of the detainment of minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela in El Paso, Texas,” the Padres said in a statement. “We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.”

The circumstances surrounding Pirela’s immigration status are where the case becomes more complicated.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Pirela legally entered the United States from Venezuela in September 2014 and was authorized to remain through February 2018. DHS contends that he stayed beyond that authorization and did not possess documentation establishing current lawful immigration status when federal officers encountered him at the airport. The agency says Pirela will remain in ICE custody while removal proceedings are pending.

His family, however, paints a different picture of his situation.

Pirela’s wife, Kemberly Avila, says the family has pending asylum applications and that Pirela has maintained work authorization. His relatives say he initially applied for asylum in 2015 and has lived in the United States for approximately 12 years. His family is also reportedly pursuing an EB-2 employment-based visa on his behalf.

Pirela reportedly was not carrying the physical copy of his work authorization when he was detained. Other reporting indicates that his employment authorization remains valid through 2029. DHS maintains, however, that having employment authorization or a pending immigration application does not by itself establish lawful immigration status.

From a baseball standpoint, Pirela isn’t simply an administrative employee traveling with the organization. He’s part of the Padres’ player-development operation, working with minor league catchers on one of the most technically demanding positions on the field.

Before moving into coaching, Pirela played professionally as a catcher in the Texas Rangers’ minor league system. He joined the Padres organization in 2024 and eventually became their minor league catching coordinator, putting him in a position to help develop catchers throughout San Diego’s farm system.

For a catching coordinator, that development goes well beyond teaching players how to receive pitches. The position has become increasingly analytical throughout professional baseball, encompassing game-calling, blocking, throwing mechanics, pitcher relationships and the framing and receiving skills that can influence an organization’s pitching development from the lower minors through Triple-A.

That makes Pirela’s detention particularly noteworthy from a baseball perspective. He was reportedly returning from doing exactly that work with San Diego’s Triple-A club when he was stopped at the airport.

Pirela’s family says the Padres have been in contact with them and are assisting as they attempt to navigate the situation. For now, however, he remains in federal custody with removal proceedings pending, and there is no publicly established timetable for when his immigration case will be resolved.

The situation leaves the Padres awaiting answers about a member of their player-development staff while Pirela’s family faces a considerably more consequential question about whether the husband and father of two will be permitted to remain in the country he has called home for more than a decade.

I can also keep an eye on Pirela’s case and let you know when there’s a decision on his custody or immigration proceedings.