Target to Recoup $1 Billion in Tariff Funds from the Trump Administration

Target is back in the spotlight after they received a tariff refund from the Trump administration in the total of $1 billion. How large is that? It doubled the company’s profit in the quarter.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has the details, highlighting the Target earnings per share grew 20%. Minnesota companies paid $3.68 billion in import fees from March 2025 to February 2026, following a time where Target expressed “significant pressure from incremental tariff costs.”

How will the refund impact customers? Who knows. The company recently cut the prices on 3,000 items ranging from apparel to grocery and baby products.

Additional companies that will cash out on tariff refunds are Home DEpot, Walmart, Lowe’s and TJX – the parent company of Target.