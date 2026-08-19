G-Unit’s Tony Yayo recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, joining Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious to discuss his career resurgence and new show, Feed Yayo.

During the conversation, Yayo addressed recent rumors involving G-Unit and Travis Scott following an alleged altercation at a New York City club last month. Yayo clarified what happened, characterizing the incident as a brief scuffle rather than a major confrontation.

“He just told the wrong person, like, ‘Yo, you can’t come through here…’ It was a little scuffle, ain’t nothin’. Shout out to Travis Scott.”

You can catch the explanation below.