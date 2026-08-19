Tuskegee University is adding another chapter to its athletic legacy, and this time the action is happening on the soccer pitch.

The historic Alabama HBCU has officially launched its first men’s and women’s soccer programs, expanding its NCAA Division II athletic footprint and entering a sport where HBCU representation remains limited nationwide. The men’s team has already taken the field, hosting Enterprise State Community College in an early scrimmage as the Golden Tigers begin building their new program from scratch.

Tuskegee University first ever Men's Soccer Team pic.twitter.com/rMLOWPaL8v — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) August 18, 2026

Head coach Matthew Tarpley has been tasked with creating something that extends beyond a first season. His goal is to establish Tuskegee as a model soccer program at a time when only 19 HBCUs nationwide currently field men’s teams.

The roster itself quickly drew attention online. Photos showing a squad made up primarily of Black players, along with several white athletes, generated everything from celebration of the milestone to questions about the team’s racial makeup. Supporters pushed back on that conversation, pointing out that historically Black colleges and universities have never been institutions exclusively for Black students and remain open to qualified applicants of all backgrounds.

For Tuskegee, soccer is another addition to an institution already carrying more than a century of history.

Founded in 1881, Tuskegee has long been associated with figures including Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver while developing nationally recognized programs in engineering, veterinary medicine, science and military education. Its College of Veterinary Medicine remains the only HBCU program offering a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and has produced a significant share of the nation’s Black veterinarians.

The university has recently continued expanding academically and across campus, adding new doctoral programs, research facilities and student resources.

Now athletics is getting its own expansion.

Launching soccer gives Tuskegee another recruiting lane, another opportunity for student-athletes and a chance to increase Black representation in a sport where HBCUs have historically had a relatively small footprint.

The first scrimmage was only the beginning. Tuskegee is building something it has never had before.