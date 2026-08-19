GRAMMY Award-winning icons Usher and Chris Brown have announced eight new stadium dates for The R&B Tour, expanding the co-headlining run to 59 total shows following strong fan demand.
The newly added dates include first-time stops in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia and Indianapolis, along with additional performances in major markets. The tour will now include a fifth Atlanta show, a fourth Los Angeles performance and third dates in East Rutherford and Miami.
Since launching with a sold-out performance at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in June, the nearly three-hour production has brought the artists’ career-spanning catalogs together through nine cinematic acts, with Usher and Brown trading the spotlight rather than performing traditional back-to-back sets.
The show features hits including “U Remind Me,” “With You” and “Yeah!,” plus joint performances such as “New Flame.” Special tributes to Prince, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye are also incorporated into the production.
Mario, Eric Bellinger and Tank join Brown as backing vocalists while performing some of their own biggest hits. Surprise guests have included 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ashanti, Method Man and Future.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour concludes with two Tampa shows at Raymond James Stadium on December 11 and 12. General onsale begins August 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
UPCOMING R&B TOUR DATES:
Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium
Sat, Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium
Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Sat, Aug 29 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Tue, Sep 1 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sat, Sep 12 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sun, Sep 13 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Fri, Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium
Sat, Oct 10 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium
Thu, Oct 15 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium – Newly Added Date
Sat, Oct 17 | Baltimore, MD | M&T Stadium – Newly Added Date
Sat, Oct 24 | Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium – Newly Added Date
Thu, Oct 29 | Columbia, SC | Williams-Brice Stadium – Newly Added Date
Sat, Oct 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium – Newly Added Date
Thu, Nov 5 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Newly Added Date
Fri, Nov 6 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Tue, Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Wed, Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Nov 15 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Mon, Nov 16 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium – Newly Added Date
Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sat, Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Tue, Nov 24 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium
Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sat, Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sun, Dec 6 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium – Newly Added Date
Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Sat, Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium