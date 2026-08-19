GRAMMY Award-winning icons Usher and Chris Brown have announced eight new stadium dates for The R&B Tour, expanding the co-headlining run to 59 total shows following strong fan demand.

The newly added dates include first-time stops in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia and Indianapolis, along with additional performances in major markets. The tour will now include a fifth Atlanta show, a fourth Los Angeles performance and third dates in East Rutherford and Miami.

Since launching with a sold-out performance at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in June, the nearly three-hour production has brought the artists’ career-spanning catalogs together through nine cinematic acts, with Usher and Brown trading the spotlight rather than performing traditional back-to-back sets.

The show features hits including “U Remind Me,” “With You” and “Yeah!,” plus joint performances such as “New Flame.” Special tributes to Prince, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye are also incorporated into the production.

Mario, Eric Bellinger and Tank join Brown as backing vocalists while performing some of their own biggest hits. Surprise guests have included 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ashanti, Method Man and Future.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour concludes with two Tampa shows at Raymond James Stadium on December 11 and 12. General onsale begins August 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

UPCOMING R&B TOUR DATES:

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium

Sat, Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Sat, Aug 29 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Tue, Sep 1 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sun, Sep 13 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Sat, Oct 10 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Thu, Oct 15 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 17 | Baltimore, MD | M&T Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 24 | Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium – Newly Added Date

Thu, Oct 29 | Columbia, SC | Williams-Brice Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium – Newly Added Date

Thu, Nov 5 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Nov 6 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tue, Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Wed, Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 15 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Mon, Nov 16 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sat, Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Tue, Nov 24 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sat, Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sun, Dec 6 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Sat, Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium