Akon Reveals How He Turned The Lonely Island’s ‘I Just Had Sex’ Into A ‘Smash Hit’ On ‘The SDR Show’

Photo credit: The SDR Show

Akon recently looked back on one of his more unexpected musical collaborations when he joined Ralph Sutton on The SDR Show. During the conversation, the singer and Sutton revisited The Lonely Island’s “I Just Had Sex,” with Akon recalling how he helped transform the comedy track into something that sounded like a legitimate hit.

Akon Remembers Recording ‘I Just Had Sex’

(Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcJMwLvgm6I/?igsi=MTI4MDhscnA5MDFjZw==)

Sutton brought up the song after discussing The Lonely Island podcast, where the comedy group has been revisiting the videos and sketches they created over the years. Sutton noted that the group had recently talked about “I Just Had Sex,” which featured Akon.

The song also came with a particularly memorable recording experience. According to Akon, the weather made filming the video even more difficult.

“No, it was freezing, and then we was on top of the Empire State Building,” Akon recalled. “Can you imagine how cold it was, man? When I tell you, it was brutal cold.”

The unusual setting was apparently not enough to discourage Akon from taking the song seriously.

Akon Wanted The Comedy Track To Sound Like A Real Hit

Sutton asked Akon what went through his mind when The Lonely Island first sent him the track and explained that it was intended to be part of a sketch.

Akon said his first reaction was that the concept was genuinely funny, but he also immediately saw an opportunity to make the song sound like something that could stand on its own.

“First of all, when they sent it, they told me, listen, it’s going to be a sketch,” Akon explained. “I heard it and I was like, oh, this shit’s going to be actually really funny.”

But Akon didn’t want the music to sound like a throwaway comedy song. He said he told the group, “It has to sound like a hit record though. It can’t sound like a joke. It has to sound like a smash.”

That approach led him to make some changes to the track.

Akon Made Production Changes To The Song

Rather than simply lending his vocals to the track, Akon said he made some minor production adjustments and changed a couple of lyrics.

“So, you know, I did some minor production on it just to kind of boost it up, maybe two or three lyric changes,” he said.

Once he was satisfied with the result, Akon felt the song had crossed the line from comedy sketch to something that could actually work as a record.

“And I was like, OK, this s—- sounds like it could be played on the radio,” he said. “Like, now it sounds like a smash hit.”

That was when The Lonely Island asked whether they could take the song to Saturday Night Live.

Akon’s response was enthusiastic.

“They was like, yo, do you mind if we put this thing on Saturday Night Live, I think it was?” he recalled. “I said, hell yeah.”

Sutton immediately agreed with the sentiment, responding, “What do you mean? F—- yeah.”

The Collaboration Became One Of The Lonely Island’s Memorable Songs

The conversation gave Akon a chance to reflect on a collaboration that came from an unusual place. What began as a comedy sketch became a polished song, with Akon treating the track much like he would any other potential hit.

For Sutton, the story also offered another example of the surprising stories behind some of the music and pop culture moments connected to The SDR Show. By revisiting the making of “I Just Had Sex,” the two highlighted how Akon’s contribution helped give the deliberately ridiculous song a more serious musical sound.

The talk also showed that Akon wasn’t simply brought in to sing a few lines. He heard the comedic premise, recognized its potential, and wanted the finished track to sound convincing enough to function as a real record, even while the subject matter remained unmistakably comedic.