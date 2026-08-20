Apple Music is preparing to make AI-generated music easier to spot.

GOOD!

The streaming service plans to introduce visible “Made With AI” labels later this year for songs that are materially generated through artificial intelligence. The move expands on Apple’s tagging system introduced in March and will require record labels and distributors to identify tracks that are primarily derived from generative AI services.

Apple Music will soon get visible labels for AI-generated content https://t.co/j8bSFOJZ2o by @mvcmendes — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) August 20, 2026

The timing is significant. AI music has moved well beyond the experimental stage and into the center of the streaming economy. Nearly 40 percent of July releases reportedly involved AI in some form, while platforms like Deezer have said AI-generated tracks now account for roughly 44 percent of daily uploads.

15.3% of "human" submissions on submithub actually had ai involved somewhere in the audio!!! the line between ai music and human music got blurry way faster than the labels are admitting… we can't runaway anymore: ai music aint going nowhere!!! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/FG037Z9035 — Vector trash (@Checkpoint_LLM) August 20, 2026

Listener behavior tells a different story. AI-generated songs still represent less than 3 percent of total streams, and a large portion of those plays have reportedly been linked to fraudulent or automated traffic.

Apple’s approach is focused on disclosure rather than removal. The company is separating music that is fundamentally generated by AI from tracks where artists use AI-assisted tools during production, such as mastering, EQ, or other technical workflows. Under that distinction, a human-written and performed song using AI production software would not necessarily receive the same designation as a track whose vocals and instrumentation were generated primarily through prompts.

SAG-AFTRA has praised the push for greater transparency, while reaction from listeners has ranged from support for clearer labeling to demands that streaming services allow users to block AI-generated music entirely.

The issue is also getting bigger in courtrooms. Sony, Universal and Warner Music have pursued infringement cases against AI music companies including Suno and Udio over the use of copyrighted recordings in training datasets. Developers are facing increasing scrutiny over how music is collected and used to train generative models, especially when material is pulled from platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.

AI music is already here at scale. Apple’s next move is about making sure listeners know when they are hearing it.