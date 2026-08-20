The Game and Drizzy may have another record on the way so let’s get right to it.

DJ Akademiks recently teased an unreleased collaboration from the two rappers titled “No Breaks.” The snippet finds Drake in a particularly pointed mood, rapping, “Circles got smaller than a peephole. If I have to pick a side, I’m choosing homocide,” as anticipation builds around when the full track could surface.

Akademiks EXCLUSIVE: Ak previews NEW track called "NO BREAKS" from The Game sending shots at Kendrick featuring DRAKE😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/hFQEZFoh94 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 20, 2026

The collaboration arrives at an interesting moment for The Game, who made his position on Drake clear during his July 23 Verzuz battle against YG in Los Angeles.

DRAKE x THE GAME 🚨



NO BREAKS.



DROPPING SOON.



“Me, Drake and Drake we the three amigos. Circles got smaller than a peephole. If I have to pick a side, I'm choosing homocide.” pic.twitter.com/rYQEG6KXS2 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 20, 2026

Before performing their 2015 collaboration “100,” The Game acknowledged Drake directly in front of the hometown crowd, saying, “Shout out to the boy. I don’t give a fuck how a na feel about it.”

Akademiks talks to Wack100 about The Game’s new HEATER with Drake called “No Breaks” 🔥 https://t.co/sv4ahDpumw pic.twitter.com/GY18iRHTfu — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 20, 2026

The moment followed two years of heightened attention around West Coast allegiances stemming from Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s 2024 feud. The Game has previously explained his position on Instagram Live, expressing respect for Kendrick and his historic “Pop Out” concert while maintaining his loyalty to Drake based on their personal relationship and Drake’s longtime support of him.

Drake’s presence also surfaced elsewhere during the Verzuz matchup. The Game performed “100,” while YG reached for his own Drake-assisted hit, “Who Do You Love?”

Their history stretches well beyond one record. The Game has repeatedly referred to Drake as a brother and credited him as an important figure in modern rap culture, making “No Breaks” a natural continuation of a relationship that has lasted more than a decade.

Early reaction to the preview has been predictably divided. Some listeners are excited to hear the pair reconnect and are praising their chemistry, while others have already dismissed the snippet as trash.

The full record will ultimately get the final word. For now, “No Breaks” adds another potentially high-profile collaboration to Drake’s ongoing run of features and puts The Game back alongside one of his most prominent collaborators.