More than two decades after the federal government dismantled the Black Mafia Family’s sprawling drug operation, one of the organization’s most recognizable former associates is back in federal custody on a remarkably familiar allegation.

Chad E. “J-Bo” Brown, a longtime associate of BMF co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, was arrested Friday, August 14, after Drug Enforcement Administration agents allegedly discovered approximately 53 kilograms, roughly 117 pounds, of cocaine and two firearms inside a St. Louis County residence authorities suspected was being used as a stash house.

Brown, 54, of Georgia, appeared in federal court in St. Louis on Monday and is currently charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 10 kilograms of cocaine. It’s important to note that despite the discovery of the firearms, the Justice Department’s August 17 announcement lists the narcotics offense as the charge contained in the complaint. Additional charges could potentially follow, but none should be presumed at this stage.

According to the criminal complaint, the DEA received information on August 13 that a substantial cocaine shipment had arrived in the St. Louis area. Investigators subsequently focused on Brown and a residence in St. Louis County that agents believed was being used to store narcotics.

The following day, agents executed a court-authorized search warrant.

Inside a bedroom closet, investigators say they discovered duffel bags containing approximately 49 kilograms of cocaine. Another four kilograms were allegedly recovered from the kitchen, bringing the seizure to roughly 53 kilos. Agents also recovered two firearms from a bedroom.

Federal investigators say evidence inside the residence further connected Brown to the property. Reporting based on the complaint indicates authorities found luggage and prescription medication bearing his name, while Brown allegedly possessed a key to the front door when he was arrested.

For anyone familiar with BMF history, J-Bo’s name isn’t new.

Brown was once identified by federal authorities as a significant figure within the cocaine-distribution organization built by Detroit brothers Big Meech and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. BMF eventually developed a nationwide narcotics network while simultaneously building a highly visible presence within early-2000s Hip Hop through BMF Entertainment.

Brown was caught up in the original federal investigation and ultimately pleaded guilty in 2007 to cocaine trafficking and money laundering charges. He received a 20-year federal prison sentence before eventually returning to society after serving more than a decade.

His latest arrest also comes while Brown is reportedly still under federal supervised release stemming from a separate bank-fraud case involving a Paycheck Protection Program loan. That circumstance could create additional legal problems beyond the new drug prosecution.

The sheer quantity involved in the latest seizure makes the case notable on its own. Fifty-three kilograms isn’t street-level weight. According to the government’s allegations, investigators weren’t dealing with several ounces or even a few kilos, but more than 100 pounds of cocaine allegedly being stored inside one residence.

Still, Brown has only been charged, not convicted, in the new case. A criminal complaint contains allegations, and prosecutors will have to prove those allegations beyond a reasonable doubt if the matter proceeds to trial.

Nearly 20 years after J-Bo became one of the names associated with the federal government’s original takedown of BMF, however, his latest arrest has inevitably brought that history back into the conversation.

This time, federal prosecutors say the number at the center of the case is 53 kilos.