Former Vegas Security Guard Gives His Eye Witness Testimony During Tupac Trial

The Tupac Shakur murder trial is underway and a riveting piece of testimony came from William Heidmeyer, a former security guard at the Maxim Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to Heidmeyer, he was helping officers identify stolen cars in their parking garage and then chaos erupted.

​​“We just suddenly heard a lot of gunfire, and we ran to the barrier wall that was overlooking Koval and Flamingo streets in Las Vegas,” said Heidmeyer.

He also recalled seeing a black male with a pistol in his hand on Flamingo street. With a vivid memory, Heidmeyer called the man “very young, well dressed” and added he was in a very bright white three-quarter sleeved shirt, black pants and a black dress vest.” He called the man the shooter.

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, doesn’t have much hope for justice for her brother. In fact, Sekyiwa stated she has “low expectations.”

Sekyiwa spoke with Law & Crime Network as Duane “Keffe D” Davis is currently on trial for the murder and pointed to the history of America as the source of her low hopes.

“Unfortunately, our family, because of our history in America, we have no expectations, or low expectations, of the criminal system when it comes to hunting down someone for my brother’s murder,” she said. “Just black boys, young black boys, and their lives, their deaths are routinely swept under the rug.”