James Harden is staying in Cleveland, and his latest deal puts him in some rare financial company.

The free agent guard has agreed to a fully guaranteed three-year, $97 million contract to remain with the Cavaliers. The agreement includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and a 15 percent trade kicker.

Harden's career earnings will now reach $511 million, making him the fourth player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark, joining the 76ers' LeBron James, the Rockets' Kevin Durant and the Warriors' Stephen Curry.



Harden turns 37 next Wednesday (Aug. 26), and when the… https://t.co/RP0S5STvdx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a player option and a trade kicker, agents Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.”

James Harden says sacrificing his role and his money after Houston to chase a ring got him nothing back but lost swagger



“Let me just try to sacrifice the money, the individual accolades, all that. Let me just try to sacrifice and switch it up a little bit, and hopefully that’ll… pic.twitter.com/rvnp16PMo1 — katsu (@katsuxbt) August 20, 2026

Harden’s new contract follows a calculated offseason for Cleveland. The veteran declined his $42.3 million player option in June and waited to finalize a longer-term agreement, giving the Cavaliers additional flexibility to handle other roster moves. That included acquiring Peyton Watson through a multi-team sign-and-trade while navigating the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules.

Cleveland clearly liked what it saw after acquiring Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers at February’s trade deadline. In 26 regular-season games with the Cavaliers, Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists, providing another veteran creator and playmaker to the lineup.

The deal also moves Harden across a massive career threshold.

James Harden is here!



Watch the Class of 2026 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV and the NBA App. pic.twitter.com/XWqhLjZen5 — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2026

Charania added, “Harden’s career earnings will now reach $511 million, making him the fourth player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark, joining the 76ers’ LeBron James, the Rockets’ Kevin Durant and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry.”

There is another milestone coming with it. Harden turns 37 on August 26, putting the 11-time All-Star alongside some extremely exclusive company when the contract becomes official.

“Harden turns 37 next Wednesday (Aug. 26), and when the 11-time NBA All-Star officially signs, he will become the second player in league history to sign for over $90 million in guaranteed salary at age 37 or older, with LeBron being the other,” Charania reported.

For Harden, the agreement locks in three more potentially lucrative seasons. For Cleveland, it keeps a proven playmaker in place as the Cavaliers continue building around a roster designed to contend now.