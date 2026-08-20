Retired Los Angeles police detective Daryn Dupree testified Wednesday, August 19, about statements Duane “Keefe D” Davis allegedly made to investigators in 2008 regarding the shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Dupree, who worked on a task force investigating the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G., said Davis told detectives that Sean “Puffy” Combs was allegedly connected to money intended for the Tupac killing and the murder of Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight.

Dupree testified that Davis said Combs “was supposed to have given money to Zip Martin to give to Mr. Davis for payment of the Tupac murder.”

Duane "Keefe D" Davis told police in 2008 about his involvement in Tupac Shakur's shooting and said Sean "Puffy" Combs offered to pay for the murders of Shakur and Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight, according to testimony from a retired Los Angeles police detective.… pic.twitter.com/lykvig6ICR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 20, 2026

According to Dupree, Davis also said “he can rekindle that relationship with Mr. Zip Martin and give him to talk about the money that was given from Sean “Puffy” Combs to Mr. Martin that never got to Mr. Davis.”

Investigators subsequently traveled with Davis to New York in an undercover effort to reconnect him with Martin. Davis attempted to meet Martin at a club, but Martin instead referred him to his nephew. Dupree said the effort ultimately failed because Martin was ill and no longer involved in the business.

During questioning, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo asked whether the LAPD established if officers were involved in Wallace’s murder.

“We found out that there was not any police officer involved,” Dupree answered.