Residents Across Gary, Indiana Are Entering Week 2 of No Power

It’s been over a week without power in Gary, Indiana. The loss of power is a direct result of storms that traveled through the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area. The area has been pummeled by strong storms and tornadoes all summer, climaxing in last week’s derecho.

However, Gary is in the worst condition. According to Chicago Sun-Times, neighboring Gary’s streets are still littered with down trees and stoplights being out. Some citizens have been without power since August 11.

Some residents in Gary use well water, which requires electricity to pump through their home. This results in some homes not having water access. Speaking on the current conditions, Kimberly Guajardo stated, “Were living in the 1700s but we’re making it work.”

Over 100,000 people in Northwest Indiana are without power. The original number was 300,000. It is the most widespread power outage in history.

More details are available here.