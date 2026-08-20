As Duane “Keefe D” Davis prepares to stand trial for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, testimony from a retired law enforcement official has brought one of the case’s most explosive—and long-disputed—allegations back into focus.

Retired detective Daryn Dupree testified about previous conversations investigators allegedly had with Davis, including claims involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and an alleged payment connected to Shakur’s killing.

According to Dupree, investigators were initially speaking with Davis about the 1997 murder of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace when Davis began offering information concerning Tupac’s death. During those conversations, Dupree says Davis alleged that Combs had offered money to have Shakur killed.

Dupree testified that Davis claimed the alleged payment was supposed to reach him through Eric “Zip” Martin, a longtime associate of Combs. Davis allegedly maintained, however, that he never actually received the money.

The conversation reportedly took place at Greenblatt’s Deli on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, the famed establishment that permanently closed in 2021 after operating for decades.

The allegations involving Combs aren’t new. Davis has publicly made variations of the claim over the years, including in interviews and his memoir. Those statements have received renewed scrutiny since Davis was arrested and charged with murder in September 2023 in connection with the September 7, 1996 drive-by shooting that ultimately claimed Shakur’s life six days later.

Combs has repeatedly denied involvement in Shakur’s murder and has never been charged in connection with the killing. The allegations described by Dupree remain claims attributed to Davis rather than a judicial finding that Combs ordered or financed the shooting.

Davis, meanwhile, is the only person ever charged with Shakur’s murder. Prosecutors contend that he helped orchestrate the retaliation against Shakur following the infamous MGM Grand altercation involving Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson shortly after the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight.

Nearly 30 years after one of Hip Hop’s most infamous unsolved killings, investigators are now revisiting conversations, interviews and statements made years after the shooting as prosecutors attempt to establish their case against Davis.

Dupree’s testimony doesn’t establish that Combs paid for Tupac’s murder. What it does establish, according to the retired detective, is that Keefe D himself was making that allegation to investigators years ago—and claiming the promised money never reached him.