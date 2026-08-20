Ross Mac on Scaling Maconomics, Generational Wealth, & the Obama Center

When Wharton graduate and former Morgan Stanley sales and trading desk analyst Ross Mac launched the first Maconomics gathering, his objective was clear: translate the closed-door mechanics of institutional finance into actionable blueprints for everyday communities. Now in its fourth year, the movement has evolved into a landmark national event.

From August 28–30, 2026, the Maconomics Wealth Summit Weekend touches down at the Obama Presidential Center Campus (6001 S. Stony Island Ave.) in Chicago. Backed by corporate powerhouses including BMO Financial, GCM Grosvenor, Atlanta Life Insurance, and Hyatt, the summit pairs C-suite leaders and institutional asset managers with cultural moguls, athletes, and emerging entrepreneurs.

Rather than relying on abstract financial theory, the three-day summit centers on concrete execution—spanning portfolio construction, commercial acquisitions, risk management, and estate infrastructure. Ahead of the weekend’s kickoff, Ross Mac sat down to discuss the significance of convening at the Obama Presidential Center, the critical importance of asset protection, and how he plans to track the summit’s compound impact over the next decade.

Now in its fourth year—and with over 3,000 past attendees—Maconomics Weekend is moving to the Obama Presidential Center campus. How does hosting this summit at such a historic Chicago landmark reflect the evolution and elevated ambition of your mission?

The Obama Presidential Center isn’t just a venue for us, it’s a statement. President Obama’s story is proof of what happens when someone from the South Side is given access and takes full advantage of it. That’s the exact thesis of Maconomics: Wall Street, Main Street, Your Street. I spent years on Wall Street learning how institutions build and protect capital, and my whole mission has been bringing that knowledge back to the blocks that raised me. Four years ago we started this as a gathering. Now we’re hosting it on a campus built to honor a legacy of possibility, right here in Chicago. The venue matches the ambition; we’re not asking for a seat at the table anymore. We’re building the table on our own ground.

Your core philosophy blends financial education with entertainment. How do you balance high-level financial literacy with cultural relevance to keep people engaged?

I learned early that information without connection doesn’t stick. You can put the smartest person in finance on a stage, but if the room doesn’t see themselves in the conversation, they check out. So we do both on purpose. Michael Sacks runs one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world — and I’ll be sitting across from him in a fireside chat unpacking how institutional capital actually moves. Louis Carr can break down decades of building Black media power. Then you’ve got Kandi Burruss, who turned songwriting royalties into a business empire, and Matt Forte, who navigated the transition from NFL earnings to long-term wealth. Those aren’t two different conversations — they’re the same conversation told through different lives. Culture is the doorway; the financial education is what you walk out with. When somebody hears Kandi talk about life insurance, then hears a CEO explain where they would start over in today’s market, the concepts reinforce each other. That’s the Maconomics formula: meet people where they are, then raise the ceiling.

What is one specific, non-negotiable wealth strategy or estate planning step you want every attendee to walk away ready to execute?

Get properly insured, starting with life insurance. I’m a licensed life insurance agent now, and I got licensed for a simple reason: I watched too many families in our community build momentum for a decade and lose it in a single funeral. Life insurance is the fastest way to create an estate before you’ve had time to build one. For many families, it’s the first six-figure or seven-figure asset they’ll ever control, and it transfers tax-free, immediately, at the exact moment your family needs it most. That’s not a side product; that’s the foundation. Protection must come before growth, because you can’t compound what you can’t keep. And here’s where it all comes together: the policy is only as strong as the plan around it. Estate planning is what ties the whole strategy into one — your will, your trust, your named beneficiaries on every policy and every account. That’s how the death benefit lands in your children’s hands instead of a courtroom, and how the wealth you built becomes the wealth they inherit. So the non-negotiable is a two-step: get covered, then get it in writing. Insurance builds the estate. Estate planning delivers it.

With major institutional sponsors like BMO Financial, GCM Grosvenor, and Atlanta Life Insurance in the room alongside grassroots entrepreneurs, how does the summit create genuine access and bridge the gap between big business capital and community founders?

Access comes not just from listening to panels, but from proximity coupled with follow-through. What makes this weekend different is that the institutions aren’t sponsoring from a distance; they’re in the building, and their decision-makers are on the stage and in the room. When the CEO of BMO and the leadership of GCM Grosvenor and Atlanta Life are sharing space with a founder from the West Side, that founder isn’t reading about capital in a headline. They’re shaking hands with it. We design the weekend so those collisions happen naturally: the VIP reception, the conference floor, the Yacht party, and the charity game; every touchpoint is a networking surface. And I hold our sponsors to a standard: show up with real playbooks, real programs, and real doors that open after the weekend ends. The gap between institutional capital and community founders has never been about talent. It’s been about rooms. We build the room.

How will you measure the tangible, long-term impact of this weekend on the Chicago community five to ten years from now?

I think about impact in three ledgers. First, the personal one: how many attendees opened investment accounts, completed estate plans, bought property, or launched businesses because of what they learned here. We stay connected to our community year-round, through our platforms, our content, and our programs. Second, the institutional ledger: partnerships, capital commitments, and pipelines that started as a handshake at this summit. Five years from now I want to point to companies that got funded, careers that got launched, and deals that trace back to this weekend. And lastly, and arguably the most important, the generational ledger. If a kid in Chicago grows up watching their parent talk about assets at the dinner table because of something that started at the Obama Presidential Center in August 2026, that’s the win. You measure a summit like this the same way you measure compound interest: it looks small in year one and undeniable in year ten.