27 years after Alabama last reached Williamsport, a familiar baseball family is helping lead Phenix City back to the Little League World Series. This time behind the arm of 12-year-old Kinley Rasmus.

Rasmus tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout as Phenix City defeated Nolensville, Tennessee, 4-0 in the Southeast Region championship. The right-hander struck out eight without issuing a walk, helping Alabama complete an undefeated 4-0 run through regional play and secure its first LLWS appearance since 1999.

And that Rasmus name should sound familiar.

Kinley is the daughter of former MLB pitcher Cory Rasmus and niece of former Major League outfielder Colby Rasmus. Both played for the Phenix City team that reached the 1999 Little League World Series and finished as U.S. runner-up. Her uncle Case Rasmus manages this year’s club, adding another chapter to one of Alabama’s most recognizable baseball families.

Kinley also becomes just the 25th girl in Little League Baseball World Series’ 79-year history to reach Williamsport. But the historical significance shouldn’t overshadow the baseball performance: three hits, eight strikeouts and no walks with a regional championship on the line is dealing, regardless of who’s on the mound.

She contributed at the plate as well, recording a hit and drawing two walks in the championship victory.

“People make a big deal about her being a girl,” manager Case Rasmus said, “but more times than not she’s the best player on any field that she steps on.”

27 years after the Rasmus brothers helped take Phenix City to Williamsport, another member of the family has helped bring Alabama back.

Call it throwing like a girl if you want. Just make sure you call it dealing.