Before Pusha T and Malice became universally recognized as two of Hip Hop’s sharpest lyricists, the Thornton brothers put Virginia Beach on their backs with a debut album that changed the way street rap could sound.

Released on August 20, 2002, Lord Willin’ introduced Clipse to the mainstream through Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo’s Star Trak Entertainment in conjunction with Arista Records. Produced entirely by The Neptunes, the album paired Pusha and Malice’s cold, intricate accounts of the drug trade with some of the most unconventional production being heard in Hip Hop at the time.

And then there was “Grindin’.”

Built around one of Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s most recognizable drum patterns, the record became an instant street anthem—and probably destroyed more than a few school lunch tables when kids everywhere started recreating that beat with their fists. The single became Clipse’s breakthrough and later produced an all-star remix featuring N.O.R.E., Lil Wayne and Birdman.

But Lord Willin’ went considerably deeper than its signature record. “When the Last Time” gave the duo another major single, while “Cot Damn,” featuring Ab-Liva and Roscoe P. Coldchain, became a street favorite. Records like “Virginia,” “I’m Not You” and “Comedy Central” further demonstrated why Pusha and Malice were different. Their rhymes weren’t simply about the drug economy—they explored the ambition, paranoia, consequences and contradictions surrounding it.

The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, eventually earning Gold certification from the RIAA. More importantly, it strengthened Virginia’s growing influence on popular music. The Neptunes, Timbaland, Missy Elliott and others had already made it impossible to ignore the Commonwealth, and Clipse provided another distinctly Virginia contribution to Hip Hop’s early-2000s takeover.

Twenty-four years later, Lord Willin’ carries even more significance because the Clipse story didn’t end there.

After years apart musically, Pusha T and Malice—now once again recording under the Malice name—officially reunited for their fourth Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, released in July 2025. Produced by Pharrell, the comeback arrived nearly 16 years after Til the Casket Drops and reminded another generation exactly why the Thornton brothers’ chemistry remains so highly regarded.

That makes revisiting Lord Willin’ in 2026 feel less like looking at a relic and more like returning to the beginning of a story that’s still being written.

Salute to Pusha T, Malice, Pharrell, Chad Hugo and the entire Star Trak family for delivering one of the most distinctive debut albums of its era.

Play “Grindin'” today and try not to start beating on the nearest table.