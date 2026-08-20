GRAMMY Award-winning icons Usher and Chris Brown have announced eight new stadium dates for The R&B Tour, extending the successful co-headlining run in response to significant fan demand.

The tour has generated more than $101 million in box-office grosses across its first eight shows, while more than 566,000 tickets have been sold across the first 13 concerts, all of which have sold out.

The R&B Tour has also delivered several major venue milestones. At Detroit’s Ford Field, the tour became the first concert tour in the venue’s nearly 25-year history to perform three consecutive nights.

The artists’ three-night run at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C., attracted more than 122,000 fans, setting a new attendance record and marking the stadium’s first-ever three-night concert run. The engagement also included one of the venue’s five highest-grossing shows across its 29-year history.

The tour additionally staged the first multi-night concert at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Since the tour began, Usher and Chris Brown have collectively surpassed 700 million U.S. audio streams, further underscoring the continued reach of their music catalogs.

The newly announced dates expand The R&B Tour as the two GRAMMY Award-winning artists continue bringing their catalogs together on the stadium stage.