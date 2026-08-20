The path from college football to the NFL has traditionally been a one-way street. A series of court rulings is now creating an unprecedented route back to campus for some players who do not survive NFL roster cuts.

"We are living in an unprecedented, Wild West world."@AdamSchefter breaks down the restraining order that was granted to allow NFL players to go back to college football 😳 pic.twitter.com/n5M5DCYjO1 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 20, 2026

A Louisiana state court recently granted a temporary restraining order covering 33 athletes, including 16 football players, allowing them to pursue an additional season of college eligibility. Some members of the group have already signed NFL contracts and appeared in 2026 preseason games.

The dispute traces back to the NCAA’s new eligibility policy adopted in June. Division I athletes can now compete for five seasons within a five-year window. The NCAA declined to apply the policy retroactively to certain athletes who completed their senior seasons in 2025 or 2026, prompting legal challenges from players who graduated high school in 2022.

NEWS: A judge in Louisiana has granted a group that includes 16 football player –including several in NFL training camps this summer — a restraining order to allows them to return to college sports this season, per me and @DanMurphyESPN. pic.twitter.com/fUMzBolvbp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2026

Judges in Louisiana and Colorado have since ruled in favor of affected athletes seeking immediate eligibility, creating a fascinating backup plan as NFL training camps approach final cuts.

Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr., Cleveland Browns tight end Dae’Quan Wright, Seattle Seahawks running back Anthony Hankerson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jack Pyburn are among the players potentially affected.

🚨JUST IN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE, Jack Pyburn, filed a lawsuit against the NCAA today & was granted a TRO to return to college football for a 5th year…



Jack has already played in a preseason NFL game and received a $115,000.00 guaranteed professional contract. pic.twitter.com/eeutvuUPyF — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) August 20, 2026

The timing could make the final days of August especially interesting.

Players can remain with their NFL organizations through the league’s August 30 roster cutdown. Those who are released, or secure their release, would have until September 1 to sign with a college program under the current legal framework.

Getting back onto a college field still carries logistical hurdles. Returning players could face NCAA compliance questions involving professional earnings and agent fees. Programs also have to operate within the 105-player roster limit, potentially forcing coaches to make room for an NFL-caliber player arriving after the season has essentially begun.

The larger implications could stretch well beyond this group. College athletics has already been transformed by NIL compensation, the transfer portal and repeated legal challenges to NCAA restrictions. Now, for a select group of players, an NFL training camp might no longer mark the end of their college careers.

Getting cut on Saturday could mean being back on campus by Monday.