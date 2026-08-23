Lish 2X is not stepping into the spotlight through one single door—she is commanding the entire entry. As the August 2026 cover star of Disrupshion Magazine and creator of the four-track EP COVERGIRL: A Covered Girl, the rising force is proving that music, fashion, and media are not separate ventures, but interconnected lanes in an empire she is building simultaneously.

As a recording artist, journalist, media personality, model, entrepreneur, and founder of Witnessed By Lish, Lish 2X is blurring the traditional boundaries between subject and storyteller. Rather than choosing between industries, she moves seamlessly across all of them, establishing a dynamic persona defined by ambition, style, and cultural influence.

A High-Fashion Editorial Moment

The August issue of Disrupshion Magazine goes far beyond a typical beauty portrait. Conceived as a bold editorial fashion statement, the cover and interior spreads showcase Lish’s deep-rooted alignment with luxury fashion.

For both the cover and the interior editorial, Lish turned to luxury designer Ron Dyce. The cover features her in a sharp, white jacquard tailored suit framed with striking crimson satin detailing, before making a dramatic turn inside the magazine in a sleek, black quilted leather ensemble.

The partnership reflects an ongoing relationship with the Ron Dyce fashion house, built over runway appearances, modeling, and editorial shoots. Beyond her own aesthetic, Lish is intentional about leveraging her growing visibility to champion emerging luxury talent and introduce elevated fashion houses to wider audiences.

Redefining Hip-Hop and Modesty

Released on August 3 via Halal Gal Entertainment, COVERGIRL: A Covered Girl delivers a sharp four-track statement that challenges industry norms.

Track List:

“Lish Got Next” “Covered Girl (IRL)” “L’Oréal” feat. Dèja Destinèe “Very Shady”

A core pillar of Lish 2X’s artistic identity is her deliberate approach to clean hip-hop. By creating music without profanity or sexually explicit subject matter, she proves that modesty and faith do not require sacrificing glamour, confidence, or fashion-forward appeal. Lish rejects the notion that female artists must compromise—demonstrating that visibility, motherhood, journalism, and high-fashion style can exist on a woman’s own terms.

Cultural Celebration in Harlem

To mark the dual milestone, Lish hosted an exclusive Cover Reveal and EP Release event in Harlem on August 3. Featuring a live performance by Lish 2X, the celebration drew a star-studded guest list filled with fellow artists, business moguls, fashion designers, stylists, and media personnel, cementing the moment as both a career landmark and a cultural event.

Experience the movement firsthand by watching the official visual for the lead single, “Covered Girl below!

Disrupshion Cover Editorial Credits