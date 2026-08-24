Top 10 Best Platform Engineering Companies for Scale-Ups

Ten firms that build internal developer platforms and the ownership questions that decide what you keep afterwards.
The breaking point usually arrives between 30 and 60 engineers. Deploys need a person rather than a pipeline, two senior developers have quietly become infrastructure gatekeepers, and every new hire waits a week for an environment.
The market splits into three very different things:
- product companies that sell you a platform,
- consultancies that build one with your team,
- cloud partners that run it for you.
The list below covers all three, since a scale-up looking for long-term engineering partners scaling digital platforms gets very different proposals from each.
Before you shortlist, do you actually need this yet?
Platform work is expensive to start and cheap to postpone, which is why it gets postponed a year too long. Three signals say the time has come:
- Environment requests go to a person. If provisioning a test environment means messaging a specific engineer, you are paying senior salaries for ticket work.
- Onboarding to first commit takes more than a day. Measure it on your last three hires. The number is usually worse than leadership assumes.
- Two teams solved the same infrastructure problem twice. Duplication is the clearest evidence that no paved road exists.
If none of those apply, buy a managed service and revisit in six months. If two apply, keep reading.
The ten companies compared:
|Company
|Type
|Stack focus
|Open source and lock-in position
|Mind Studios
|Full-cycle product partner
|Cloud-agnostic web, mobile, AI platforms
|The client owns code and cloud accounts
|Container Solutions
|Cloud native consultancy
|Kubernetes, IDP enablement, multi-cloud
|No proprietary platform to adopt
|Giant Swarm
|Managed platform product
|Kubernetes, cloud and on-prem
|Apache 2.0, runs in your environment
|Nearform
|Engineering consultancy
|Node.js, data and AI, modernization
|Maintains Fastify and other OSS
|Caylent
|AWS services partner
|AWS, EKS, serverless, GenAI
|AWS-native, CNCF member
|ClearScale
|AWS systems integrator
|AWS migration and modernization
|AWS-native, no product layer
|Kubermatic
|Kubernetes automation product
|Multi-cloud, edge, on-prem
|KKP and KubeOne open sourced
|Automat-it
|AWS managed service provider
|AWS DevOps, FinOps, GenAI
|AWS-native, engineers embedded
|DoiT
|FinOps platform plus architects
|AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Kubernetes cost
|Proprietary platform, cloud-neutral
|Syntasso
|Platform orchestration product
|Kubernetes-based IDPs
|Kratix open source, paid enterprise tier
Top 10 platform engineering companies for scale-ups
1. Mind Studios
Mind Studios works with scale-ups whose platform problem sits above the infrastructure layer, where the product architecture itself is what stopped scaling. Engagements open with a free consultation and an action plan, then a business analysis phase that maps workflows and dependencies.
The same specialists carry through architecture and delivery into building and scaling the software, and cloud accounts, repositories, and code stay in the client’s name throughout.
- Key services: business analysis and IT consulting, solution architecture, web and mobile development, custom AI solutions, code refactoring and legacy modernization, post-launch support and maintenance
- Industries: logistics and transportation, real estate, media and streaming, health and fitness, wellness, entertainment, etc.
- Selected clients: Rémy Cointreau, Asana Rebel, UCSF, HWPO Training, Fitr, Vuspex
- Recognition: Clutch top software developers in real estate and in sports for 2025, Techreviewer top software developers 2025
- Founded: 2013
- ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified
- Team: 100+ specialists, with offices in Europe and the US
- Best for: scale-ups whose bottleneck is product architecture rather than Kubernetes
2. Container Solutions
Container Solutions has worked on cloud-native transformation since 2014 and treats the organizational side as part of the engineering problem, publishing books and patterns on how these migrations fail. Services include IDP enablement alongside DevOps, SRE, and cloud modernization. There is no product to buy, so what you keep is your own platform.
- Key services: IDP enablement, cloud-native strategy, Kubernetes and GitOps engineering, DevSecOps and SRE consultancy, cloud migration, technical discovery
- Founded: 2014
- Team: 100+ people, with hubs in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Montreal
- Best for: companies that want a platform they own rather than a platform they subscribe to
3. Giant Swarm
Giant Swarm sells a curated Kubernetes platform assembled from open-source components and operated 24/7 inside the customer’s own environment, removing the integration work that usually consumes a platform team’s first year. It grew out of its founders’ experience running high-throughput infrastructure themselves. Everything is Apache 2.0 licensed and stays yours if the contract ends.
- Key services: managed Kubernetes platform, cluster lifecycle management, observability, security and networking layers, developer portal, 24/7 operations
- Founded: 2014
- Team: fully remote, legal home in Cologne, Germany
- Best for: teams that need a production platform now and cannot hire eight specialists to build one
4. Nearform
Nearform has been fully distributed since 2011 and is one of the more credible open-source houses here, having created Fastify and contributed heavily to Node.js. Platform work sits alongside data, AI, and modernization, which suits companies whose applications and infrastructure need rethinking together. Clients include Walmart, Starbucks, PUMA, and Lululemon.
- Key services: platform and enterprise system design, application modernization, Node.js and full-stack engineering, data and AI, DevSecOps, capability building
- Founded: 2011
- Team: around 500 engineers, designers, and data specialists across 20+ countries, headquartered in Ireland
- Best for: platform work that has to happen at the same time as an application rewrite
Lock-in questions specific to platform work
Platform engagements create dependencies that ordinary development contracts do not, because the thing being built is the thing your engineers use every day. Four questions worth asking in the first meeting:
- What happens to the control plane if we stop paying?
→ An open-source core means you keep operating, unsupported. A proprietary one means an unplanned migration project.
- Who owns the infrastructure modules?
→ Terraform, Pulumi, and Helm charts written during the engagement should be assigned to you on payment, not held as vendor accelerators.
- Is the platform portable across clouds, and do we care?
→ Single-cloud partners deliver faster and deeper. Fair trade, as long as it is a decision rather than an accident.
- Can our own engineers extend it without them?
→ Ask to see the documentation an internal engineer would use to add a new service. If that document does not exist, the platform is not finished.
5. Caylent
Caylent works exclusively on AWS and has moved delivery toward AI-assisted cloud operations, with a managed model built on years of accumulated operational data. It holds AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status and over 850 AWS certifications. SaaS, fintech, and healthtech make up most of the client base.
- Key services: cloud-native application modernization, EKS and serverless architecture, data engineering, generative AI on AWS, cloud operations and cost optimization
- Founded: 2015
- Team: around 950 people globally, headquartered in Irvine, California
- Best for: AWS-committed scale-ups with substantial modernization scope
6. ClearScale
ClearScale was founded by AWS engineers and has stayed AWS-only since 2011, delivering more than 1,000 cloud projects from startups to enterprises. The work skews toward complex migration and integration rather than greenfield platform design. Nothing proprietary sits between you and AWS.
- Key services: cloud architecture and migration, application modernization, DevOps automation, data and analytics, cloud-managed services, security
- Founded: 2011
- Team: headquartered in San Francisco, AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 competencies
- Best for: migration-heavy programs where the hard part is untangling what already exists
7. Kubermatic
Kubermatic builds Kubernetes automation software rather than selling consulting hours, running clusters across public cloud, private cloud, bare metal, and edge from one control plane. It is among the top corporate contributors to Kubernetes and open-sourced its core platform in 2020. European data sovereignty is explicit in the positioning.
- Key services: Kubernetes cluster automation, multi-cloud and edge management, KubeOne lifecycle tooling, virtualization, professional services and support
- Founded: 2016
- Team: headquartered in Hamburg, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified
- Best for: scale-ups running clusters in more than one place, including on-premises or at the edge
8. Automat-it
Automat-it works only with startups and scale-ups and only on AWS, a narrower focus than anything else here. Engineers embed into the customer’s team rather than delivering advisory documents, and FinOps runs alongside DevOps as a standing practice. The firm reports 92% customer retention across more than 1,000 startup customers.
- Key services: DevOps and cloud architecture, Kubernetes and CI/CD, FinOps and cost governance, GenAI infrastructure, 24/7 managed operations
- Founded: 2012
- Team: 150+ engineers with 600+ AWS certifications, headquartered in Israel with teams across EMEA and North America
- Best for: venture-backed companies scaling on AWS where cloud spend is growing faster than revenue
9. DoiT
DoiT pairs a multicloud FinOps platform with cloud architects embedded alongside customer teams, which makes it the option when the platform problem is really a spending problem. Coverage spans AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, with Kubernetes-level cost allocation and rightsizing.
- Key services: multicloud FinOps platform, Kubernetes cost optimization, cloud architecture support, procurement and commitment planning, anomaly detection
- Founded: 2011
- Team: 3,000+ customers across 70+ countries, headquartered in California
- Best for: scale-ups whose cloud bill has become the loudest item on the engineering agenda
10. Syntasso
Syntasso is the smallest and most specialized company here, founded by the team behind CloudCredo and built around Kratix, an open source platform orchestrator. Its model treats platform capabilities as governed, reusable APIs, so platform teams and specialists co-create rather than centralize. The enterprise tier adds governance, RBAC, and fleet management on top.
- Key services: platform orchestration with Kratix, internal developer platform design, governance and fleet management, enterprise support and consulting
- Founded: 2021
- Team: London-based, remote across the UK time zone
- Best for: companies that already have a platform team and need an orchestration layer rather than a vendor
Sequencing the first 90 days
Platform projects fail by trying to standardize everything at once. The order that survives contact with a working engineering team:
- Baseline first, in numbers. Deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, time to recovery, and time from new hire to first commit. Measure before anyone touches the pipeline, or you will never prove the investment worked.
- One golden path, one service type. Pick the most common kind of service you deploy and make that path excellent. Resist the platform that handles every case in version one.
- Self-service environments next. This is the change developers feel immediately, and it buys political room for the less visible work that follows.
- Guardrails after adoption. Policy engines and approval gates imposed on day one make the platform the thing people route around. Add them once the paved road is the easiest path.
- Assign an internal owner from week one. Someone on your payroll should be able to explain and extend the platform before the engagement ends. If nobody can, you have rented a platform rather than built one.
That last point separates a platform from a dependency. Ask each vendor on your shortlist who that person will be and what they will be able to do the day the contract closes.