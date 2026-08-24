Top 10 Best Platform Engineering Companies for Scale-Ups

Ten firms that build internal developer platforms and the ownership questions that decide what you keep afterwards.

The breaking point usually arrives between 30 and 60 engineers. Deploys need a person rather than a pipeline, two senior developers have quietly become infrastructure gatekeepers, and every new hire waits a week for an environment.

The market splits into three very different things:

product companies that sell you a platform,

consultancies that build one with your team,

cloud partners that run it for you.

The list below covers all three, since a scale-up looking for long-term engineering partners scaling digital platforms gets very different proposals from each.

Before you shortlist, do you actually need this yet?

Platform work is expensive to start and cheap to postpone, which is why it gets postponed a year too long. Three signals say the time has come:

Environment requests go to a person. If provisioning a test environment means messaging a specific engineer, you are paying senior salaries for ticket work.

Onboarding to first commit takes more than a day. Measure it on your last three hires. The number is usually worse than leadership assumes.

Two teams solved the same infrastructure problem twice. Duplication is the clearest evidence that no paved road exists.

If none of those apply, buy a managed service and revisit in six months. If two apply, keep reading.

The ten companies compared:

Company Type Stack focus Open source and lock-in position Mind Studios Full-cycle product partner Cloud-agnostic web, mobile, AI platforms The client owns code and cloud accounts Container Solutions Cloud native consultancy Kubernetes, IDP enablement, multi-cloud No proprietary platform to adopt Giant Swarm Managed platform product Kubernetes, cloud and on-prem Apache 2.0, runs in your environment Nearform Engineering consultancy Node.js, data and AI, modernization Maintains Fastify and other OSS Caylent AWS services partner AWS, EKS, serverless, GenAI AWS-native, CNCF member ClearScale AWS systems integrator AWS migration and modernization AWS-native, no product layer Kubermatic Kubernetes automation product Multi-cloud, edge, on-prem KKP and KubeOne open sourced Automat-it AWS managed service provider AWS DevOps, FinOps, GenAI AWS-native, engineers embedded DoiT FinOps platform plus architects AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Kubernetes cost Proprietary platform, cloud-neutral Syntasso Platform orchestration product Kubernetes-based IDPs Kratix open source, paid enterprise tier

Top 10 platform engineering companies for scale-ups

1. Mind Studios

Mind Studios works with scale-ups whose platform problem sits above the infrastructure layer, where the product architecture itself is what stopped scaling. Engagements open with a free consultation and an action plan, then a business analysis phase that maps workflows and dependencies.

The same specialists carry through architecture and delivery into building and scaling the software, and cloud accounts, repositories, and code stay in the client’s name throughout.

Key services: business analysis and IT consulting, solution architecture, web and mobile development, custom AI solutions, code refactoring and legacy modernization, post-launch support and maintenance

Industries: logistics and transportation, real estate, media and streaming, health and fitness, wellness, entertainment, etc.

Selected clients: Rémy Cointreau, Asana Rebel, UCSF, HWPO Training, Fitr, Vuspex

Recognition: Clutch top software developers in real estate and in sports for 2025, Techreviewer top software developers 2025

Founded: 2013

ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified

Team: 100+ specialists, with offices in Europe and the US

Best for: scale-ups whose bottleneck is product architecture rather than Kubernetes

2. Container Solutions

Container Solutions has worked on cloud-native transformation since 2014 and treats the organizational side as part of the engineering problem, publishing books and patterns on how these migrations fail. Services include IDP enablement alongside DevOps, SRE, and cloud modernization. There is no product to buy, so what you keep is your own platform.

Key services: IDP enablement, cloud-native strategy, Kubernetes and GitOps engineering, DevSecOps and SRE consultancy, cloud migration, technical discovery

Founded: 2014

Team: 100+ people, with hubs in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Montreal

Best for: companies that want a platform they own rather than a platform they subscribe to

3. Giant Swarm

Giant Swarm sells a curated Kubernetes platform assembled from open-source components and operated 24/7 inside the customer’s own environment, removing the integration work that usually consumes a platform team’s first year. It grew out of its founders’ experience running high-throughput infrastructure themselves. Everything is Apache 2.0 licensed and stays yours if the contract ends.

Key services: managed Kubernetes platform, cluster lifecycle management, observability, security and networking layers, developer portal, 24/7 operations

Founded: 2014

Team: fully remote, legal home in Cologne, Germany

Best for: teams that need a production platform now and cannot hire eight specialists to build one

4. Nearform

Nearform has been fully distributed since 2011 and is one of the more credible open-source houses here, having created Fastify and contributed heavily to Node.js. Platform work sits alongside data, AI, and modernization, which suits companies whose applications and infrastructure need rethinking together. Clients include Walmart, Starbucks, PUMA, and Lululemon.

Key services: platform and enterprise system design, application modernization, Node.js and full-stack engineering, data and AI, DevSecOps, capability building

Founded: 2011

Team: around 500 engineers, designers, and data specialists across 20+ countries, headquartered in Ireland

Best for: platform work that has to happen at the same time as an application rewrite

Lock-in questions specific to platform work

Platform engagements create dependencies that ordinary development contracts do not, because the thing being built is the thing your engineers use every day. Four questions worth asking in the first meeting:

What happens to the control plane if we stop paying?

→ An open-source core means you keep operating, unsupported. A proprietary one means an unplanned migration project.

Who owns the infrastructure modules?

→ Terraform, Pulumi, and Helm charts written during the engagement should be assigned to you on payment, not held as vendor accelerators.

Is the platform portable across clouds, and do we care?

→ Single-cloud partners deliver faster and deeper. Fair trade, as long as it is a decision rather than an accident.

Can our own engineers extend it without them?

→ Ask to see the documentation an internal engineer would use to add a new service. If that document does not exist, the platform is not finished.

5. Caylent

Caylent works exclusively on AWS and has moved delivery toward AI-assisted cloud operations, with a managed model built on years of accumulated operational data. It holds AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status and over 850 AWS certifications. SaaS, fintech, and healthtech make up most of the client base.

Key services: cloud-native application modernization, EKS and serverless architecture, data engineering, generative AI on AWS, cloud operations and cost optimization

Founded: 2015

Team: around 950 people globally, headquartered in Irvine, California

Best for: AWS-committed scale-ups with substantial modernization scope

6. ClearScale

ClearScale was founded by AWS engineers and has stayed AWS-only since 2011, delivering more than 1,000 cloud projects from startups to enterprises. The work skews toward complex migration and integration rather than greenfield platform design. Nothing proprietary sits between you and AWS.

Key services: cloud architecture and migration, application modernization, DevOps automation, data and analytics, cloud-managed services, security

Founded: 2011

Team: headquartered in San Francisco, AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 competencies

Best for: migration-heavy programs where the hard part is untangling what already exists

7. Kubermatic

Kubermatic builds Kubernetes automation software rather than selling consulting hours, running clusters across public cloud, private cloud, bare metal, and edge from one control plane. It is among the top corporate contributors to Kubernetes and open-sourced its core platform in 2020. European data sovereignty is explicit in the positioning.

Key services: Kubernetes cluster automation, multi-cloud and edge management, KubeOne lifecycle tooling, virtualization, professional services and support

Founded: 2016

Team: headquartered in Hamburg, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified

Best for: scale-ups running clusters in more than one place, including on-premises or at the edge

8. Automat-it

Automat-it works only with startups and scale-ups and only on AWS, a narrower focus than anything else here. Engineers embed into the customer’s team rather than delivering advisory documents, and FinOps runs alongside DevOps as a standing practice. The firm reports 92% customer retention across more than 1,000 startup customers.

Key services: DevOps and cloud architecture, Kubernetes and CI/CD, FinOps and cost governance, GenAI infrastructure, 24/7 managed operations

Founded: 2012

Team: 150+ engineers with 600+ AWS certifications, headquartered in Israel with teams across EMEA and North America

Best for: venture-backed companies scaling on AWS where cloud spend is growing faster than revenue

9. DoiT

DoiT pairs a multicloud FinOps platform with cloud architects embedded alongside customer teams, which makes it the option when the platform problem is really a spending problem. Coverage spans AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, with Kubernetes-level cost allocation and rightsizing.

Key services: multicloud FinOps platform, Kubernetes cost optimization, cloud architecture support, procurement and commitment planning, anomaly detection

Founded: 2011

Team: 3,000+ customers across 70+ countries, headquartered in California

Best for: scale-ups whose cloud bill has become the loudest item on the engineering agenda

10. Syntasso

Syntasso is the smallest and most specialized company here, founded by the team behind CloudCredo and built around Kratix, an open source platform orchestrator. Its model treats platform capabilities as governed, reusable APIs, so platform teams and specialists co-create rather than centralize. The enterprise tier adds governance, RBAC, and fleet management on top.

Key services: platform orchestration with Kratix, internal developer platform design, governance and fleet management, enterprise support and consulting

Founded: 2021

Team: London-based, remote across the UK time zone

Best for: companies that already have a platform team and need an orchestration layer rather than a vendor

Sequencing the first 90 days

Platform projects fail by trying to standardize everything at once. The order that survives contact with a working engineering team:

Baseline first, in numbers. Deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, time to recovery, and time from new hire to first commit. Measure before anyone touches the pipeline, or you will never prove the investment worked. One golden path, one service type. Pick the most common kind of service you deploy and make that path excellent. Resist the platform that handles every case in version one. Self-service environments next. This is the change developers feel immediately, and it buys political room for the less visible work that follows. Guardrails after adoption. Policy engines and approval gates imposed on day one make the platform the thing people route around. Add them once the paved road is the easiest path. Assign an internal owner from week one. Someone on your payroll should be able to explain and extend the platform before the engagement ends. If nobody can, you have rented a platform rather than built one.

That last point separates a platform from a dependency. Ask each vendor on your shortlist who that person will be and what they will be able to do the day the contract closes.