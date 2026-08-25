Bad Bunny and adidas Reveal Black F50 Ghost Sprint

Following the Blue launch and shock drop in Green, adidas Originals and Bad Bunny are extending the F50 Ghost Sprint series with the adidas Originals BAD BUNNY F50 Ghost Sprint in Black.
The new colorway delivers a stealthier, technical take on the silhouette, continuing its low-profile design with an “Araña” web system that creates a structural cage for flexible stability and breathability. A deconstructed spacer mesh is designed with Puerto Rico’s tropical climate in mind.
The Black execution brings the franchise’s “attacking” DNA into a sport-built, street-ready form designed for movement. The wolf spider of Puerto Rico remains Benito’s inspiration, representing patience, instinct and timing.
The latest F50 Ghost Sprint continues the collaboration’s movement beyond the pitch and into street culture.
The adidas Originals BAD BUNNY F50 Ghost Sprint in Black will be available through the CONFIRMED App and adidas.com/badbunny on August 29, 2026, for $160 USD.