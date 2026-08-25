Cincoro Tequila, co-founded by Michael Jordan, partnered with 23XI Racing to create a custom Cincoro-branded No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Bubba Wallace during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series this past weekend.

Wallace finished second, strengthening his Chase hopes as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season approaches its conclusion.

Michael Jordan, Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder and 23XI Owner/Operator, said, “Greatness is about pushing beyond the expected and being willing to go somewhere new. That’s what we’re doing with Cincoro and 23XI. Seeing Cincoro on this car, at this track and alongside a team like 23XI is a powerful way to bring the brand to life.”

The partnership brought Cincoro’s branding to the No. 23 Toyota while Wallace delivered a strong finish in the closing stretch of the regular season.