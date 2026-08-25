Dolly Parton, the legendary singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist whose warm wit and unmistakable voice captivated global audiences for six decades, has passed away at the age of 80.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media on August 25, 2026, stating that the beloved icon passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee.

A Trailblazing Musical Legacy

Rising from humble beginnings in a one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, Parton transformed her sharp storytelling and distinctive soprano into one of the most celebrated careers in entertainment history.

Over a seven-decade journey, her career produced historic milestones:

Timeless Anthems: Authoring classics such as “Jolene,”“9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You”—which became one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Authoring classics such as “Jolene,”“9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You”—which became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Global Success: Selling more than 100 million records worldwide and earning numerous Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Honors, and an Academy Award nomination.

Selling more than 100 million records worldwide and earning numerous Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Honors, and an Academy Award nomination. Hollywood Stardom: Captivating film audiences with starring roles in iconic movies like 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias.

Generosity and Philanthropy

Beyond her musical catalog, Parton built a lasting legacy through her extensive charitable endeavors.

Her Imagination Library, founded in 1995 to honor her father, has gifted over 200 million free books to children worldwide. Her philanthropic leadership extended into disaster relief for her East Tennessee home and funding critical medical research, reinforcing her reputation as a unifying figure across generations.

Her family has requested that fans honor her memory by supporting literacy programs or sharing tributes to her lifelong message of kindness, resilience, and love.