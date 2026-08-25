Disney is making plenty of money right now. The company is also making it clear that a strong quarter does not mean the cost-cutting is over.

Disney is offering longtime executives early retirement packages amid larger cost-cutting efforts and ongoing layoffs.



The offer was announced in a memo sent to staff Monday.https://t.co/DahFn6yMxZ pic.twitter.com/KvtU7QWX95 — Variety (@Variety) August 24, 2026

Following a better-than-expected fiscal third quarter, The Walt Disney Company has introduced a voluntary early retirement program aimed at longtime U.S.-based executives at the director level and above across entertainment, ESPN and corporate operations. The offer is designed for employees who are at least 50 years old, have spent a minimum of 10 years with Disney and reach a combined 65 points when age and years of service are added together.

For executives who qualify, the package can include as much as a year of separation pay, continued healthcare coverage, three years of equity vesting and lifetime access to Disney’s Silver Pass. It gives veteran employees a relatively substantial runway while allowing Disney to reduce the layers of its corporate structure.

VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS FOR SENIOR DISNEY EXECS



A memo today offers early retirement to US staff at director through EVP level, age 50+ with 10+ years at the company.



Severance runs up to a year and equity keeps vesting for three.



This is step one of MUCH bigger cuts coming. pic.twitter.com/PQ2iTtD8be — LayoffHedge (@LayoffAI) August 24, 2026

The timing says plenty about where the company is headed.

Disney’s August 5 earnings call painted a picture of a company generating serious momentum. Fiscal Q3 revenue reached $25.25 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase, while total segment operating income climbed 21% to $5.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.06, comfortably ahead of the $1.86 Wall Street expected.

Streaming has become one of the biggest pieces of that turnaround. Disney’s Entertainment streaming business generated $712 million in operating income, with Disney+ reaching a 13% operating margin for the quarter. The company expects to maintain a sustainable double-digit margin for the full fiscal year.

Disney is also folding Hulu more deeply into the Disney+ experience. Hulu profiles and watch histories are now unified inside Disney+, with live television functionality expected by the end of 2026.

The parks are doing even heavier lifting. Experiences generated a fiscal Q3 record of $10 billion in revenue, up 10%, with global attendance increasing 4% and domestic per-capita spending also rising 4%. Disney plans to maintain roughly $9 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, including investments in Disney Cruise Line and major park expansions such as Villains Land.

ESPN remains a powerhouse for engagement, though its financial picture is under pressure. Sports operating income dropped 17% to $858 million as production costs and programming rights expenses climbed. Audience demand remains enormous, with the NBA Finals producing a more than 100% year-over-year increase in engagement.

Disney is also preparing to reorganize its consumer products operation, moving it from Experiences into Entertainment beginning in fiscal Q1 2027.

Then there is the executive retirement offer.

After previous rounds of layoffs, Disney’s latest move suggests the company is looking beyond headcount alone and examining how the organization is built from the top down. The retirement program recognizes longtime executives while giving Disney another mechanism to reduce expenses ahead of broader corporate adjustments.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 share repurchase target to at least $9 billion following its $1.2 billion liquidity boost from selling its stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst.

Disney’s numbers are healthy. Its restructuring is still very much alive. And this time, the cuts are reaching the executive suite.