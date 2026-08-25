Iranian state television has taken its escalating rhetoric against the Trump family into deeply personal territory, airing a disturbing video focused on Barron Trump and claiming the president’s youngest son is being tracked.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Iran’s regime has placed a $10 million bounty on Barron Trump.



Following the release of an IRGC-linked video tracking Melania Trump, IRGC media and State TV channel 3 have now leaked confidential location and movement logs for Barron Trump, declaring him within striking… pic.twitter.com/H4Zk3flXum — C14 News | EN (@c14english) August 23, 2026

The roughly three-minute segment aired on Channel 3, an Iranian state television network, and was circulated through media connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The video, titled “Where and how should we kill Barron Trump?”, reportedly showed locations associated with the 20-year-old, including his university, security vehicles and positions allegedly used by his Secret Service detail. It claimed his movements were “fully monitored.”

Iran has placed a $10 MILLION BOUNTY on Barron Trump & says he’s being “fully monitored” 🚨🤯 pic.twitter.com/JspLChJ8CZ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 24, 2026

The broadcast also referenced a $10 million reward for targeting Barron. That claim has not been independently verified, meaning the existence of an actual bounty remains unconfirmed. The footage itself, however, was broadcast by Iranian state television and has prompted the U.S. Secret Service to review the material.

The video reportedly went further, claiming to have uncovered Barron’s online gaming and social media activity and suggesting that someone had managed to get close to him despite his security detail. Those claims also remain unverified. The presentation appeared designed to create the impression that Iranian operatives had gathered intimate details about the president’s son.

That matters because this is not an isolated incident.

Iran-linked media previously aired material targeting Melania Trump, including alleged details about her movements and security. Iranian state media has also repeatedly targeted President Donald Trump, with threats that have roots in the long-running fallout from the 2020 U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Now Barron has been pulled directly into that messaging campaign.

The timing comes as Washington and Tehran remain locked in an increasingly aggressive confrontation. The Trump administration announced another major round of economic pressure against Iran on Monday, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning countries and companies that continue doing business with Tehran that they could face consequences. Iran has responded with threats of retaliation and continued pressure surrounding the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

That broader conflict gives the broadcast a significance beyond its disturbing subject matter. Publicly identifying a president’s child, discussing his movements and security environment, and attaching a multimillion-dollar reward claim creates a form of psychological warfare aimed directly at the first family.

Whether the reported $10 million bounty actually exists remains unclear. What is established is that Iranian state television aired the threat and that U.S. authorities are taking the footage seriously.

The message from Tehran is unmistakable. The conflict is no longer being communicated solely through military targets, sanctions and geopolitical threats. The Trump family itself has become part of the battlefield.