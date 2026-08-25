Kim Kardashian has shared insight into her eldest daughter North West’s surprisingly grounded career aspirations, revealing that the pre-teen dreams of working a regular retail job at Starbucks.

Speaking during an interview with The Independent, the SKIMS founder opened up about how North, despite growing up in the spotlight of multi-billion-dollar empires, seeks out everyday experiences away from celebrity culture.

Seeking Everyday Normalcy

Despite having access to high-fashion runways, global travel, and executive business meetings, Kardashian explained that North often expresses a desire to experience life as a typical teenager:

Work Aspirations: North has expressed a genuine interest in taking on everyday jobs, specifically mentioning wanting to clock shifts behind the counter at a local Starbucks.

North has expressed a genuine interest in taking on everyday jobs, specifically mentioning wanting to clock shifts behind the counter at a local Starbucks. Valuing Independence: According to Kardashian, North craves the sense of independence and routine that comes with a standard entry-level job.

According to Kardashian, North craves the sense of independence and routine that comes with a standard entry-level job. Grounded Mindset: The 13-year-old frequently looks for opportunities to step outside the fame bubble and connect with peers in low-key settings.

“She literally just wants to work at Starbucks. She wants a normal job, to do normal things, and just hang out like a regular kid.” — Kim Kardashian

Balancing Fame and Childhood

Managing life under constant public scrutiny is an ongoing effort for the Kardashian family. While North has already ventured into creative projects—including voice acting, musical performances, and co-curating social media content—Kardashian emphasizes the importance of supporting her children’s simple, everyday interests alongside their public endeavors.

Whether North eventually takes a turn behind the counter or channels that work ethic into her own future ventures, her focus on independence highlights a surprisingly grounded perspective from one of pop culture’s most recognizable young figures.