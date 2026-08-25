Klay Thompson has apparently decided that the best way to answer questions about his legacy is to chase another championship.

Klay Thompson has arrived in Miami pic.twitter.com/W6QX710ivl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 25, 2026

The four-time NBA champion is heading to Miami after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Heat that includes a player option. Thompson accepted a significant financial sacrifice following his buyout from Dallas, giving himself another opportunity to compete for a fifth ring.

Klay Thompson was late to his introductory press conference with the Miami Heat after getting stuck in traffic, per @Anthony_Chiang pic.twitter.com/52LRUahgW5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2026

At his introductory press conference, Thompson called the upcoming campaign a “redemption season,” while pointing to the possibilities created by playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. With those two drawing defensive attention, Thompson sees plenty of room to operate beyond the arc.

Heat president Pat Riley also made clear what Miami believes it is getting, describing Thompson as an iconic shooter who fits naturally alongside the team’s championship-caliber core.

The move comes after two complicated seasons in Dallas. Thompson arrived through a sign-and-trade in 2024 hoping to add another championship alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Injuries and major roster changes eventually altered the Mavericks’ direction, while Thompson’s own production declined.

A first look at the newest member of the @MiamiHEAT holding his jersey at his introductory press conference!



Welcome to South Beach, @KlayThompson 🌴 pic.twitter.com/qQg13LMiWe — NBA (@NBA) August 25, 2026

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged a career-low 11.7 points while shooting 39.3% from the field, also a career low. His role increasingly came off the bench, eventually leading to a buyout in which Thompson reportedly gave up nearly $10 million to move forward.

That decline has sparked plenty of debate about where Thompson belongs in NBA history. His answer is rooted in what happened before Dallas.

Thompson spent 13 seasons with Golden State, winning championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Alongside Stephen Curry, he became one half of the legendary Splash Brothers and developed a reputation as one of basketball’s greatest movement shooters.

His pre-injury résumé also includes elite perimeter defense, explosive scoring stretches and unforgettable performances that made “Game 6 Klay” a basketball institution.

Miami gives Thompson something Dallas could no longer provide: a clean runway. If his shooting returns to form and he can punish defenses created by Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, the Heat could give him exactly what he sacrificed millions to find.

One more ring would not erase the Dallas chapter. It could make it feel like a footnote.