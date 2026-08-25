The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the summer making it clear that the franchise is moving into a new chapter. Now, with the LeBron James era officially behind them, the front office could be preparing one more significant move before the roster settles in.

The Lakers and Hawks are in active discussions on a sign-and-trade that would send Jaden Hardy to Atlanta, and Jonathan Kuminga to LA, per @basketballtalk



(h/t @LADEig) pic.twitter.com/XO8XdiXTBs — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 24, 2026

Los Angeles and the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly advancing sign-and-trade discussions involving 23-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, a player who could give the Lakers something they have been searching for: youth, athleticism and a legitimate starting option at power forward.

Kuminga became a free agent after Atlanta declined his $24.3 million option, opening the door for a complicated sign-and-trade scenario. The Lakers have Jaden Hardy, whose roughly $6 million salary could provide useful flexibility in negotiations. A potential deal would need to satisfy salary-matching requirements, and there is a possibility that another team could ultimately become involved if the numbers prove difficult to line up.

Kuminga Update: According to Kurt Helin @basketballtalk (Lead NBA Writer & Managing Editor for NBC Sports)



“The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardey reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was… — Laker$ided (@Lakersided310) August 24, 2026

The bigger question may be what Kuminga wants from his next situation.

Los Angeles is believed to be attractive to the young forward because of the opportunity to start at power forward alongside Luka Dončić. That role could carry considerable appeal for a player looking for a larger platform and more responsibility. The Timberwolves are among the other possibilities, but the Lakers offer the combination of market, visibility and a potentially prominent role that could make them particularly difficult to pass up.

There is an obvious basketball wrinkle, though. Playing next to Dončić means playing next to one of the league’s most ball-dominant offensive stars. Kuminga has been seeking more touches, which makes his fit with the Lakers something worth watching closely. Los Angeles would need to convince him that there is enough offensive opportunity within a lineup built around Dončić and Austin Reaves.

That roster is already dramatically different from the one that opened last season.

LeBron James departed after eight seasons and eventually signed with Philadelphia. Deandre Ayton was moved to Washington for Hardy, while Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes also exited. Meanwhile, the Lakers locked up Reaves with a four-year, $180 million extension after his career-best 23.3 points per game campaign.

Rob Pelinka has effectively rebuilt the team around a younger timeline, with Dončić at the center of it. The front office also committed significant money elsewhere, leaving the Lakers hard-capped at the first luxury tax apron and limiting their flexibility.

That makes the Kuminga talks especially interesting. Los Angeles does not have endless avenues left for roster construction, particularly after surrendering much of its tradable draft capital. Every move carries more weight.

The Lakers have already signaled that this is Dončić’s team now. Adding Kuminga could be the next step in making that transition feel complete.